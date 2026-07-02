The global markets are in the red as investors across the globe are selling off chip-making stocks. Crude oil prices came down to trade at $70 a barrel. In fact, in June, crude posted its biggest monthly decline since March 2020. Following this, the GIFT Nifty is indicating a higher start for Indian markets, up 140 points or 0.58%.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Nifty 50 closed the session 140 points or 0.59% higher at 24,005.85, while the BSE Sensex surged 443.97 points or 0.58% to close at 76,922.64.

Key global and domestic cues to know on July 02, 2026

Asian Markets

Asia-Pacific markets opened Thursday’s trade on a lower note following the sell-off on Wall Street overnight. South Korea’s Kospi fell 5.36% at the open, prompting the Korean Exchange to temporarily halt trading for five minutes. The small-cap Kosdaq dropped 3.55%. Japan’s Nikkei 225 declined 0.70%, while the Topix inched up 0.13%.

US indices

The future contracts tied to the US benchmarks were trading on a mixed note. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 51 points, or 0.10%. S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq 100 futures were trading around the flatline.

On Wednesday, US markets closed lower as investors pared off chipmakers. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 13.96 points, or 0.03%, to close at 52,305.24. The S&P 500 dropped 0.22%, ending at 7,483.23. The Nasdaq Composite declined 0.66% to 26,040.03.

Crude oil

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were trading 1.15% lower at $67.79 per barrel. On the other hand, Brent crude futures with August delivery were trading at $70.85, below the psychologically important level of $75. On COMEX, crude prices declined 1.14% to trade at $67.80 a barrel.

Gold rate today

On COMEX, the precious metal was trading at $4,076.90 an ounce, down 0.13%.

The rate for 24-carat gold today is Rs 1,44,550 per 10 grams. The price of gold has fallen 1.3% from yesterday. The 24 kt gold rate today in Delhi is Rs 1,44,300 per 10 grams. The 18-carat gold price today in India is Rs 1,08,412.5. The 24-carat gold rate in Dubai today is Rs 1,49,590.

Silver rate today

On COMEX, Silver prices traded flat at $60.52 per troy ounce. This is after prices hit their 2026 lows in the previous session.

In India, the silver rate rose 0.64%% to Rs 2.29 lakh per kilogram.

Silver had surged to record highs in January amid geopolitical tensions and economic uncertainty, with heavy speculative buying pushing prices higher, but soon faced volatility.

FII, DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were net sellers of shares worth Rs 1,140.50 crore. On the other hand, the Domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were the net buyers of shares worth Rs 3,159.24 crore on July 01, 2026, according to the provisional data available on the NSE.

US dollar

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the dollar’s value against a basket of six foreign currencies, was trading 0.02% lower at 101.40. The index evaluates the strength or weakness of the US dollar in comparison to major currencies. The basket contains currencies such as the British Pound, Euro, Swedish Krona, Japanese Yen, Swiss Franc, etc. The rupee depreciated 0.60% to close at 95.24 to the dollar on July 01.

Top sectors in Wednesday’s trade

The Gems and Jewellery sector’s stocks increased the most in Wednesday’s trade, rising 2.93% in market capitalisation. Further, Shipbuilding stocks were followed by the Sugar sector stocks, which were further followed by the Education stocks. However, the Tea/Coffee sector stocks fell the most, declining 2.5%.