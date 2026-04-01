Stock Market Live Update: The global markets have surged on the hope that the Iran war might come to an end soon. The GIFT Nifty is indicating a positive start in early trade, rising 470 points or 2.10% to trade at 22,880.

Earlier on Monday, the NSE Nifty 50 closed the session 488 points or 2.14% lower at 22,331, while the BSE Sensex tumbled 1,635.67 points or 2.22% to close at 71,947.

Key global and domestic cues to know on April 01, 2025

1. Crude: Smart surge in crude rates today. Nymex and Brent Crude are trading well over the $100/bbl mark

2. Asian Markets: Sharp surge in morning trade. Nikkei and Kospi are up over 4% each.

3. US markets soar: US markets surged on hopes that the Iran war is likely to end soon. The Dow Jones, Nasdaq, and S&P 500 ended up nearly 3% each.

4. Gold steady: Gold rate today is holding steady above the $4,700/oz level after logging the worst monthly loss in March since October, 2008.

5. Silver: The other key precious metal and widely used industrial metal, silver, is also seeing a positive run-up. The silver rates are holding well over the $75/oz mark.

6. FII: Foreign institutional investors (FII) were the net sellers of shares worth Rs 10,572.59 crore on March 30.

7. Dollar: The US Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the dollar’s value against a basket of six foreign currencies, was down 0.18% at 99.70

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