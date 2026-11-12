The GIFT Nifty was slightly higher in early trade on Thursday, November 12, indicating a positive start for Indian equities. The GIFT Nifty was up 26.50 points, or 0.11%, at 25,252 points.

Crude oil prices have corrected significantly in recent days and are currently trading just over $92 per barrel. Asian markets have opened mixed this morning while US markets closed higher on Wednesday,

On Wednesday, the Sensex closed 772.75 points higher, or 0.95%, at 81,879.40 points and the Nifty ended 210.40 points higher, or 0.84%, at 25,255.05 points.

Key global and domestic cues for November 12, 2026

Asian Markets Today

Asian markets opened mixed on Thursday, November 12. South Korea’s Kospi fell 0.35% while the Kosdaq declined 0.66%. Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose slightly while the broader Topix gained 0.62%.

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Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.31%.

Crude Oil Today

Crude oil prices were lower in early trading on Thursday, with Brent crude oil hovering at $92.14 per barrel. The West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures were 0.6% lower at $85.98 per barrel.

US Stock Futures on Thursday

US stock futures were lower on Thursday morning. S&P 500 futures fell 0.4% and Nasdaq-100 futures plunged 1%. Dow Jones futures were little changed.

US Markets on Wednesday

US stocks ended sharply higher on Wednesday, boosted by a jump in CoreWeave and a rebound in Nvidia.

The S&P 500 ended 1.31% higher at 7,619.38 points. The Nasdaq Composite ended 1.75% higher at 25,505.18 points.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.49% and ended at 52,486.49 points.

US Dollar Today

The US Dollar Index (DXY) , which measures the value of the dollar against a basket of six foreign currencies, was trading at 102.84. The index evaluates the strength or weakness of the US dollar with major currencies.

The basket contains currencies such as the British Pound, Euro, Swedish Krona, Japanese Yen, Swiss Franc, and others.

On November 11, the Indian rupee ended at 93.69 against the US dollar.

Gold Rate Today

COMEX gold was steady at around $4,001.70 per ounce in early trade on Thursday.

The rate for 24-carat gold today in India is Rs 1,40,020 per 10 grams. The 18-carat gold price today in India is Rs 1,05,015 per 10 grams. The 24-carat gold rate in Dubai today is Rs 1,36,618.97.

Silver Rate Today

COMEX silver was trading 0.4% lower at $51.80 per ounce in early trade on Thursday.

Silver prices in India were at Rs 185.17 per gram on Thursday.

FII, DII data

Foreign institutional investors bought equities worth Rs 12,563.33 crores on Wednesday, according to NSDL data. Domestic institutional investors sold shares worth Rs 8,434.53 crores.

Top sectors in Wednesday’s trade

In Wednesday’s trading session, the PSU Bank sector gained the most, ending 3.11% higher. This was followed by the shipbuilding sector, which closed 1.8% higher.

The restaurant sector was the worst hit, ending 2.1% lower.

Group-wise gainers and losers in Wednesday’s trade

In Wednesday’s session, the Emami Group gained 4.64%, followed by the Aarti Group, which closed 3% higher.

The Patodia Group was the worst hit on Monday, ending 4.66% lower.