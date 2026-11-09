Stock Market Today LIVE, November 9th 2026: The GIFT Nifty is slightly higher to start trade for Indian equities on Monday, November 9. GIFT Nifty was 21.50 points higher, or 0.09%, at 25,002.50 points.
Asian markets opened mixed this morning while crude oil prices were lower in early trade, with Brent crude at $97.21 per barrel.
The benchmark indices closed lower during the Muhurat trade on Sunday, November 8, after a seven session winning streak. The Sensex ended 28.62 points lower, or 0.04%, at 80,999.40 points. The Nifty 50 ended down 43.95 points, or 0.18%, at 24,986.40 points.
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold equities worth Rs 0.25 crores on Sunday, according to NSDL data. Domestic institutional investors (DIIs) sold shares worth Rs 700.31 crores on Sunday.
COMEX silver was trading 0.8% higher at $52.73 per ounce in early trade on Monday.
Silver prices in India were at Rs 185.35 per gram on Monday.
COMEX gold was higher at around $4,109.40 per ounce in early trade on Monday.
The rate for 24-carat gold today in India is Rs 1,42,780 per 10 grams. The 18-carat gold price today in India is Rs 1,07,085 per 10 grams. The 24-carat gold rate in Dubai today is Rs 1,36,618.97.
The US Dollar Index (DXY) , which measures the value of the dollar against a basket of six foreign currencies, was trading at 102.21. The index evaluates the strength or weakness of the US dollar with major currencies.
The basket contains currencies such as the British Pound, Euro, Swedish Krona, Japanese Yen, Swiss Franc, and others.
On November 6, the Indian rupee ended at 93.91 against the US dollar.
US stock futures were slightly higher on Monday morning. S&P 500 futures rose 0.1% and Nasdaq-100 futures gained 0.3%. Dow Jones futures were 101 points higher or 0.20%.
US Markets on Friday
US stocks ended higher on Friday, after the brutal AI-driven selloff on Thursday. The S&P 500 ended 0.31% higher at 7,376.86 points. The Nasdaq Composite ended 1.09% higher at 24,579.43 points.
However, the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 237.33 points, or 0.46%, and ended at 51,285.73 points.
Crude oil prices were lower in early trading on Monday, with Brent crude oil hovering at $97.77 per barrel. The West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures were 0.2% lower at $90.67 per barrel.
Asian markets were trading higher on Monday, November 9. South Korea’s Kospi gained 1.2% after opening slightly lower, while the Kosdaq declined 0.8%. Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 3% while the broader Topix gained 2.8%.
Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.39% after opening in the green