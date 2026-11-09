Stock Market Today LIVE, November 9th 2026: The GIFT Nifty is slightly higher to start trade for Indian equities on Monday, November 9. GIFT Nifty was 21.50 points higher, or 0.09%, at 25,002.50 points.

Asian markets opened mixed this morning while crude oil prices were lower in early trade, with Brent crude at $97.21 per barrel.

The benchmark indices closed lower during the Muhurat trade on Sunday, November 8, after a seven session winning streak. The Sensex ended 28.62 points lower, or 0.04%, at 80,999.40 points. The Nifty 50 ended down 43.95 points, or 0.18%, at 24,986.40 points.

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