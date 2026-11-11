The GIFT Nifty was muted in early trade on Wednesday, November 11, indicating a quiet start for Indian equities. The GIFT Nifty was down 6 points, or 0.02%, at 25,322.50 points.

Crude oil prices have corrected significantly in recent days and are currently trading near $92 per barrel. Asian markets have opened mixed this morning.

The Indian markets were shut on Tuesday. However on Monday, the Sensex ended 107.25 points higher, or 0.13%, to settle at 81,106.65, while the Nifty 50 gained 58.25 points, or 0.23%, to close at 25,044.65 points.

Key global and domestic cues for November 11, 2026

Asian Markets Today

Asian markets opened mixed on Wednesday, November 11. South Korea’s Kospi fell 0.22% at open while the Kosdaq declined 2.1%. Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 0.1% while the broader Topix gained 0.65%.

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Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.12%.

Crude Oil Today

Crude oil prices were slightly higher in early trading on Wednesday, with Brent crude oil hovering at $91.9 per barrel. The West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures were 0.3% higher at $86.33 per barrel.

US Stock Futures on Wednesday

US stock futures were slightly higher on Wednesday morning. S&P 500 futures rose 0.2% and Nasdaq-100 futures gained 0.4%. Dow Jones futures were 88 points higher or 0.2%.

US Markets on Tuesday

US stocks ended lower on Tuesday, with a major decline in Nvidia and expectations of another rate hike by the US Federal Reserve weighing on sentiment.

The S&P 500 ended 0.32% lower at 7,525.88 points. The Nasdaq Composite ended 0.74% lower at 25,065.87 points. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 0.3% and ended at 52,231.89 points.

US Dollar Today

The US Dollar Index (DXY) , which measures the value of the dollar against a basket of six foreign currencies, was trading at 102.24. The index evaluates the strength or weakness of the US dollar with major currencies. The basket contains currencies such as the British Pound, Euro, Swedish Krona, Japanese Yen, Swiss Franc, and others.

On November 9, the Indian rupee ended at 93.93 against the US dollar.

Gold Rate Today

COMEX gold was slightly higher at around $4,043.20 per ounce in early trade on Wednesday

The rate for 24-carat gold today in India is Rs 1,40,860 per 10 grams. The 18-carat gold price today in India is Rs 1,05,645 per 10 grams. The 24-carat gold rate in Dubai today is Rs 1,36,618.97.

Silver Rate Today

COMEX silver was trading 0.5% higher at $51.49 per ounce in early trade on Wednesday.

Silver prices in India were at Rs 182.75 per gram on Wednesday.

FII, DII data

Foreign institutional investors bought equities worth Rs 7,212.22 crores on Monday, according to NSDL data. Domestic institutional investors sold shares worth Rs 7,172.53 crores.

Top sectors in Monday’s trade

In Monday’s trading session, the PSU Bank sector gained the most, ending 3.11% higher. This was followed by the shipbuilding sector, which closed 1.8% higher.

The restaurant sector was the worst hit, ending 2.1% lower.

Group-wise gainers and losers in Monday’s trade

In Monday’s session, the Emami Group gained 4.64%, followed by the Aarti Group, which closed 3% higher.

The Patodia Group was the worst hit on Monday, ending 4.66% lower.