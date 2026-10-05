GIFT Nifty has been trading higher in early trade today, around 22,640, up 150 points, or 0.66%. Asian market trends, crude oil prices, US bond yields and FII-DII activity will be among the key factors to watch in today’s trade.

Indian stock markets were closed on October 2 for Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti. In the previous trading session, the Sensex fell 570.59 points, or 0.79%, to 71,909.70, while the Nifty declined 198.50 points, or 0.88%, to 22,421.95.

Key global and domestic cues for October 5, 2026

Asian Markets

Asian markets were mostly higher in early trade, with Japan’s Nikkei 225 gaining more than 1.7% and the Topix rising 0.79%. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 also advanced 0.53%. Meanwhile, markets in mainland China and South Korea remained closed for holidays.

Crude oil

Oil prices were trading lower in early deals today. Brent crude was down 0.28% at $101.96 a barrel, while US crude declined 0.90% to $90.29 a barrel.

US bond yields

The US 10-year bond yield rose to a more than 20-year high, keeping markets under pressure.

US futures on Monday

US stock futures are trading slightly higher, pointing to a cautious start on Wall Street. Dow futures gained 53 points, or 0.1%, while S&P 500 futures rose 0.1%. Nasdaq-100 futures were also up 0.2%.

US markets on Friday

US stocks ended higher on Friday, October 2. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 250 points, or 0.5%, to 51,176.96, while the S&P 500 gained 0.7% to 7,722.72. The Nasdaq Composite climbed 1.2%, or 319 points, to 27,190.86.

US dollar

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the dollar’s value against a basket of six foreign currencies, was trading at 101.97 The index evaluates the strength or weakness of the US dollar in comparison to major currencies.

The basket contains currencies such as the British Pound, Euro, Swedish Krona, Japanese Yen, Swiss Franc, etc. The Indian rupee weakened 0.5% to close at Rs 96.315 against the US dollar on October 1.

Gold rate today

In the latest trading session, COMEX gold up 0.52% to 4,320.

The rate for 24-carat gold today is Rs 1,49,700 per 10 grams. The 18-carat gold price today in India is Rs 1,11,800. The 24-carat gold rate in Dubai today is Rs 1,50,300.

Silver rate today

In the latest trading session, COMEX silver up 0.54% to 64.35.

Silver prices in India stood at Rs 249.90 per gram, while the price was Rs 2,49,900 per kilogram.

FII, DII data

FIIs continued to remain sellers in the Indian stock market on October 1, pulling out a net Rs 9,484.22 crore. In contrast, DIIs provided strong support, investing Rs 10,041.84 crore in equities, according to provisional NSE cash-market data.

Top sectors in Thursday’s trade

In the last trading session (Oct 1), Rubber stocks led the sectoral gains, rising 1.97%. Electric Equipment stocks gained 1.74%, while Artificial Intelligence (AI) stocks rose 1.36%. Information Technology (IT) stocks also ended higher, gaining 0.87%.

Group-wise gainers and losers in Thursday’s trade

In the last trading session, Patodia Group stocks gained 2.53%, followed by Modis Group, which rose 2.44%, and Yash Birla Group, which advanced 1.77%. On the losing side, Pennar Group declined 5.87%, while Indiabulls Group fell 4.26%. Shriram Group also ended lower, declining 4.08%.