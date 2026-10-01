Sensex today | Nifty 50 | Stock market Today at pre-open: Gift Nifty is trading 0.1% lower or 27 points lower at 22,632.5 points in early trade on Thursday, indicating another weak opening for Indian equities. The US 10-year treasury yield remains at multi-year highs and crude oil prices remain elevated.

Key global and domestic cues for October 1, 2026

Asian Markets Today

Asian markets opened mixed on Thursday, October 1, with Japan’s Nikkei 225 gaining 0.9% in early trade while the broader Topix lost 0.4%. South Korea’s Kospi was down 0.8% while the Kosdaq was flat. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 was down 0.8%.

Markets in China and Hong Kong were closed due to a holiday.

Crude Oil Today

Crude oil prices traded slightly higher in early trading on Thursday, with the December Brent crude oil futures hovering around $98.3 per barrel. The November West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures was around $90.46 per barrel.

US Stock Futures on Thursday

US Stock Futures were slightly higher in Wednesday trade. The US Yield at multi-year highs remained the big worry for the markets.

US Markets on Wednesday

US stocks ended mixed on Wednesday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost more than 440 points or 0.9% and ended at 50,906 points while the S&P 500 ended 0.3% lower at 7,651.54 points. However, the Nasdaq Composite ended slightly higher, 0.2%, at 26,861.06 points on Wednesday.

US 10-year, 30-year yield

The 10-year US yield remained elevated at multi-year highs. The 10-year yield breached 5.3% on Wednesday, at nearly levels last seen in 2007. The 30-year yield climbed past 5.6%, the highest level since 2002.

US Dollar Today

The US Dollar Index (DXY) , which measures the value of the dollar against a basket of six foreign currencies, was trading at 101.48. The index evaluates the strength or weakness of the US dollar with major currencies.

The basket contains currencies such as the British Pound, Euro, Swedish Krona, Japanese Yen, Swiss Franc, and others. On September 30, the Indian rupee ended at 95.82 against the US dollar.

Gold Rate Today

COMEX gold was trading lower at around $4,170.9 per ounce in early trade on Thursday.

The rate for 24-carat gold today in India is Rs 1,48,900 per 10 grams. The 18-carat gold price today in India is Rs 1,11,675 per 10 grams. The 24-carat gold rate in Dubai today is Rs 1,36,304.97.

Silver Rate Today

COMEX silver was trading lower at $60.37 per ounce in early trade on Thursday.

Silver prices in India were at Rs 223.45 per gram on Thursday.

FII, DII data

Foreign institutional investors continued to be sellers, giving up equities worth Rs 10,148.41 crores on Wednesday, according to NSDL data. Domestic institutional investors remained buyers and purchased shares worth Rs 11,271.73 crores.

Top sectors in Wednesday’s trade

In Wednesday’s trading session, the wood sector gained the most, ending 3.1% higher. This was followed by the space sector, which closed 2.4% higher, and the electronic sector, which closed 2.3% higher. The hospital sector was the worst hit, ending 4.1% lower, followed by the diagnostics sector.

Group-wise gainers and losers in Wednesday’s trade

In the last trading session, the Pennar Group gained 2%, followed by the Modis Group, which closed 1.9% higher. The Apollo Hospital Group was the worst hit on Wednesday, ending 5.6% lower, followed by the Nagarjuna Group at 4.5% lower.