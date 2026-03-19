Sensex Today | Nifty Live Updates: Markets are bracing for yet another painful session with sharp downward swing.Early trend suggest deep losses with GIFT Nifty trading near 23,218, down 500 points, over 2%.
5 big concerns for market now
#1 Crude Oil
Crude oil prices zoomed up 4% on growing tension across West Asia. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was up about 3.1%, trading near $99.31 per barrel. Meanwhile, Brent crude rose around 4.1% and was hovering close to $111.59 per barrel
#2 West Asia conflict escalates
Tension in West Asia continue to stay elevated as the conflict involving the US, Israel and Iran moves into its third week. Recent attacks and counterattacks across the region have increased uncertainty, with risks to oil and gas supply also rising. Investors are closely watching the situation, as any further escalation could push crude oil prices higher and impact overall market sentiment.
Asian markets are deep in red on on Thursday, with losses seen across major indices. Japan’s Nikkei fell around 2.5% and the Topix dropped about 1.8%. In South Korea, the Kospi declined nearly 2.6%, while the Kosdaq slipped around 1.7%. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 also opened weak, down about 1.5%.
#4 FOMC meeting 2026
The Federal Reserve kept its key interest rates unchanged at 3.5% to 3.75%. Its Chair, Jerome Powell, said that inflation is not cooling as much as expected. He also indicated that rate cuts may not happen anytime soon.
#5 US Market
US markets ended on a weak note, with all major indices closing lower. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell sharply by 768.11 points, or 1.63%, to settle at 46,225.15. The S&P 500 also declined by 1.36%, ending at 6,624.70. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq Composite dropped 1.46% to close at 22,152.42.
Stay tuned for key updates on Sensex, Nifty and top sectors in focus
Live Updates
08:10 (IST)
19 Mar 2026
Stock market today live updates: Top sectors in last trading session
In the last trading session, several sectors saw strong gains. The paper sector led with a rise of about 5.1%, followed by education up 4.3%. Small finance and leather sectors also gained around 3.7% each.
07:45 (IST)
19 Mar 2026
Stock market today live updates: Market outlook
"The Indian equity market is expected to open with a sharp gap-down, with Nifty 50 likely to decline by 300–500 points, potentially snapping its recent three-session recovery rally amid rising global risk aversion. Sentiment has weakened significantly following a sharp surge in crude oil prices, as escalating tensions in the Middle East and reported attacks on key energy infrastructure have intensified concerns over supply disruptions," said Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money.
"Global cues remain decisively negative, with widespread selling pressure evident across major markets. Asian equities have reacted sharply, as the Nikkei declined 2.68% and the KOSPI fell 2.87%, mirroring overnight weakness on Wall Street. U.S. markets closed lower, with the Dow Jones dropping 1.63% and the Nasdaq declining 1.46%. European indices also closed lower, with the FTSE 100 and DAX slipping around 1%, underscoring a broad-based risk-off sentiment across developed markets," he added.
07:38 (IST)
19 Mar 2026
Stock market today live updates: Gold rate today
In the international market, gold was trading at $4,841 per ounce.
Gold prices in India remain in sharp focus. On the MCX, April 2, 2026, gold futures were trading at Rs 1,53,001 per 10 grams in the latest update.
07:31 (IST)
19 Mar 2026
Stock market today live updates: US dollar
The US Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the dollar’s value against a basket of six foreign currencies, was trading 0.14% down at 100.15 on Thursday morning. The index evaluates the strength or weakness of the US dollar in comparison to major currencies. The basket contains currencies such as the British Pound, Euro, Swedish Krona, Japanese Yen, Swiss Franc, etc. The rupee appreciated 0.25% to close at 92.63 to the dollar on March 18.
07:09 (IST)
19 Mar 2026
Stock market today live updates: FII, DII data
On March 18, foreign investors sold Indian shares worth about Rs 2,714 crore, according to provisional exchange data. At the same time, domestic institutional investors bought shares worth around Rs 3,253 crore.
06:59 (IST)
19 Mar 2026
Stock market today live updates: Previous session - Markets end higher
Markets extended their gains for the third straight session on Wednesday, with both benchmark indices closing higher. The Sensex ended up by 633 points at 76,704, while the Nifty 50 rose 196 points to settle at 23,777.