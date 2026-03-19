Sensex Today | Nifty Live Updates: Markets are bracing for yet another painful session with sharp downward swing.Early trend suggest deep losses with GIFT Nifty trading near 23,218, down 500 points, over 2%.

5 big concerns for market now

#1 Crude Oil

Crude oil prices zoomed up 4% on growing tension across West Asia. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was up about 3.1%, trading near $99.31 per barrel. Meanwhile, Brent crude rose around 4.1% and was hovering close to $111.59 per barrel

#2 West Asia conflict escalates

Tension in West Asia continue to stay elevated as the conflict involving the US, Israel and Iran moves into its third week. Recent attacks and counterattacks across the region have increased uncertainty, with risks to oil and gas supply also rising. Investors are closely watching the situation, as any further escalation could push crude oil prices higher and impact overall market sentiment.

#3 Asian markets

Asian markets are deep in red on on Thursday, with losses seen across major indices. Japan’s Nikkei fell around 2.5% and the Topix dropped about 1.8%. In South Korea, the Kospi declined nearly 2.6%, while the Kosdaq slipped around 1.7%. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 also opened weak, down about 1.5%.

#4 FOMC meeting 2026

The Federal Reserve kept its key interest rates unchanged at 3.5% to 3.75%. Its Chair, Jerome Powell, said that inflation is not cooling as much as expected. He also indicated that rate cuts may not happen anytime soon.

#5 US Market

US markets ended on a weak note, with all major indices closing lower. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell sharply by 768.11 points, or 1.63%, to settle at 46,225.15. The S&P 500 also declined by 1.36%, ending at 6,624.70. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq Composite dropped 1.46% to close at 22,152.42.

Stay tuned for key updates on Sensex, Nifty and top sectors in focus

Live Updates