Sensex, Nifty may open in the green; five factors that will navigate share markets today

After a strong performance last week, with domestic benchmark indices jumping up 3%, analysts are expecting some muted performance this week with no major event in sight. BSE Sensex 3.% in the last five trading sessions, while the 50-stock Nifty has gained 3% to sit above the 10,500 mark. “A tug of war between bulls and bears have now come to a grinding halt. Whatever bulls had to buy is already done and bears too have covered their large part of shorts,” said Jimeet Modi, Founder & CEO, SAMCO Securities & Stock.

Fear gauge cools further: The feart gauge of the domestic markets or the India VIX has seen a fall in the last five days after staying in the 29-31 range. The volatility index ended the last trading session at 25.77 levels after starting a tad bit higher than 30 last Monday. Analysts feared that if the volatility index did not come down it could be a sign of worry.

SGX Nifty hints at a gap up opening: SGX Nifty was higher 93 points on Monday morning, signaling strong support for the domestic market.

Global peers: US stock markets remained shut on Friday as the nation celebrated the 4th of July. Among the Asian stock markets, Nikkei 225 was up 1.44% while TOPIX gained 1.23%. Chinese markets were up 3% in the morning trade. However, European shares ended in the red on Friday from DAX to FTSE, all slipped close to 1% each.

Banking stocks to remain in focus: Analysts are advising to keep an eye on banking stocks as the pack may nudge the move of broader markets. “Though the benchmark is inching higher gradually, the underperformance of the banking pack is still a major concern. We advise keeping a close watch on the banking index for the sustainability of the prevailing up move,” said Ajit Mishra, VP Research, Religare Broking.

Technical View: “The formation of higher peak and trough underpinned by improving market breadth makes us confident of revising support base on Nifty at 10200 as it is:

A) 38.2% retracement of last major up move (9544 – 10553), at 10168

B) In three out of past seven sessions Nifty bounced from 10200 mark, indicating elevated support at last week’s low of 10200,” said Dharmesh Shah, Head – Technical, ICICI direct