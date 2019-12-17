Sensex may close at all time high riding on these factors

By: |
Updated: December 17, 2019 1:21:18 PM

India’s equity market has benefited from foreign investors pumping $13.3 billion into the nation’s stocks this year, more than exceeding the highest annual inflows since 2014 and driving most of the Sensex’s 14% gain in 2019.

SEnsex, bse, share market, sensex soarsIndia’s equity market has benefited from foreign investors pumping .3 billion into the nation’s stocks this year, more than exceeding the highest annual inflows since 2014.

India’s benchmark stock gauge rose as investors joined a rally that sent stocks higher in most regional markets, buoyed by the U.S. suspension of additional tariffs on China. The S&P BSE Sensex Index advanced 0.7% to 41,220.90 as of 10:44 a.m. in Mumbai, set for another record-high close. The NSE Nifty 50 Index also climbed 0.7%. Stocks edged higher from Tokyo to Shanghai after the S&P 500 Index closed at an all-time high.

India’s equity market has benefited from foreign investors pumping $13.3 billion into the nation’s stocks this year, more than exceeding the highest annual inflows since 2014 and driving most of the Sensex’s 14% gain in 2019. Still, a new law placing restrictions on citizenship may further impede an economy that’s growing at the slowest pace in more than six years.

Strategist View

“The market will remain in a good mood because of the global environment, but there will be pockets of profit-booking because there are no further triggers in the next two weeks,” said Umesh Mehta, head of research at Samco Securities Ltd. in Mumbai.

The Numbers

  • Fourteen of 19 sector indexes compiled by BSE Ltd. rose, led by a gauge of automotive-related companies.
  • Tata Steel Ltd. climbed 3.3%, the most on the Sensex as Citi raised its rating to buy from sell. Infosys Ltd. was the biggest boost.
  • Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. was the biggest drag and loser, with a 1.1% drop.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. MARKETS
  3. Sensex may close at all time high riding on these factors
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Asian stocks climb but dearth of trade details caps gains
2Equitas SFB files DRHP, to be listed by March
3Stock corner: HUL’s premium valuation justified, target price at Rs 2,378