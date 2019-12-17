Sensex may close at all time high riding on these factors

India’s equity market has benefited from foreign investors pumping .3 billion into the nation’s stocks this year, more than exceeding the highest annual inflows since 2014.

India’s benchmark stock gauge rose as investors joined a rally that sent stocks higher in most regional markets, buoyed by the U.S. suspension of additional tariffs on China. The S&P BSE Sensex Index advanced 0.7% to 41,220.90 as of 10:44 a.m. in Mumbai, set for another record-high close. The NSE Nifty 50 Index also climbed 0.7%. Stocks edged higher from Tokyo to Shanghai after the S&P 500 Index closed at an all-time high.

India’s equity market has benefited from foreign investors pumping $13.3 billion into the nation’s stocks this year, more than exceeding the highest annual inflows since 2014 and driving most of the Sensex’s 14% gain in 2019. Still, a new law placing restrictions on citizenship may further impede an economy that’s growing at the slowest pace in more than six years.

Strategist View

“The market will remain in a good mood because of the global environment, but there will be pockets of profit-booking because there are no further triggers in the next two weeks,” said Umesh Mehta, head of research at Samco Securities Ltd. in Mumbai.

The Numbers