Sensex manages to end above 33,600 as Trump’s directive restricts upswing; PNB hits 1-month high

Indian equity markets closed on a flatter note on Friday with the key benchmark index Sensex finishing marginally higher in green while the broader share indicator Nifty settled unchanged as the investors turned cautious on Trump’s direction to consider additional tariffs $100 billion on Chinese imports. Shares of Bharti Airtel were the top losers among the BSE Sensex components and ICICI Bank stock emerged as the lead gainers among the same stack. BSE Sensex finished at 33,626.97, up by 30.17 points or 0.09% whereas NSE Nifty concluded flatly at 10,331.6. During the day, the 30-share barometer Sensex shuttled between the range of 33,697.51 and 33,501.37.

Shares of ICICI Bank advanced 0.97% to end at Rs 280.6, leading the Sensex. Other shares which also surged in the trade today were Tata Steel (up 0.92%), Maruti Suzuki (up 0.88%), Adani Ports (up 0.81%), Sun Pharma (up 0.91%), HDFC Bank (up 0.79%), Dr Reddy’s (up 0.69%) and State Bank of India (up 0.54%). The stocks of telecom companies such as Bharti Airtel slumped 2.53% to end at Rs 383.95 while Idea Cellular plunged 2.47% to settle at Rs 75. A sharp uptick was seen in the deck of Nifty 50 constituents with shares rising up to 6% under which PNB emerged as the top gainers.

Shares of PNB advanced 5.26% to end at one-month high of Rs 102.1 on NSE. Shares os PEL, Havells, Cummins India, Emami Ltd, Aurobindo Pharma, Shriram Transport Finance Company, Britannia, Bosch and United Spirits surged 2 to 4%. On the other hand, shares of Idea, DLF, Marico, NHPC, Infosys, Vedanta, HCL Tech, Coal India, Bajaj-Auto, Axis Bank, Grasim shed up to 2.5%.

Shares of HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Maruti Suzuki and Reliance Industries contributed the most to the Sensex gains jointly adding nearly 60 points while shares of Infosys, L&T and Bharti Airtel wiped off as much as 60 points from the index.

Shares of Videocon Industries jumped as much as 10% to a day’s top of Rs 15.18 after BSE revised the circuit limit to 10% with effect from today before closing up 9.42% at Rs 15.1. Shares of Sobha, GMR Infra and Jai Corp emerged as the top gainers among the ‘A’ group shares of BSE while the stocks of Vakrangee, AIA Engineering Inox Leisure, VIP Industries and Kwality lost 2 to 5%.