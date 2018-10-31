Sensex loses 5% in October, but these three banking stocks gain up to 16%

We take a look at the three banking stocks which gained up to 16% in October.

The benchmark 30-share Sensex of the BSE dropped nearly 5% in the month of October riding on a variety of factors which include a sharp sell-off across global equity markets, weakness in the rupee against the dollar and a mixed bag of quarterly corporate earnings. Till last week, the Sensex had wiped off nearly all gains of 2018 and was down nearly 8%. However, the headline index managed to recoup some of its losses on the last trading day of the month, closing Wednesday’s trade 1.63% higher.

Even as Sensex lost almost 5% in October — closing Wednesday’s trade at 34,442.05 points — only seven out of the thirty blue-chip companies gained, surging up to 16% month-on-month. Out of the seven stocks, we take a look at the three banking stocks which closed October on a positive note.

Three banking stocks which gained up to 16% in October

ICICI Bank: Shares of ICICI Bank gained 16.43% in October, closing Wednesday’s trade at Rs 355.10 per share on the BSE. The stock had a closing price of Rs 305 per share on the last trading day of September. During the month, ICICI Bank reported strong quarterly corporate earnings following which the bank’s shares zoomed nearly 10% intra-day.

The country’s second-largest private sector lender last week reported a 55.84% fall in its net profit for the quarter under review to Rs 908.88 crore as against Rs 2,058.19 crore reported in the corresponding period of FY18. However, the July-September period was a strong quarter for the bank as compared to the first quarter of 2018, during which ICICI Bank had reported a loss of Rs 120 crore. The bank’s asset quality and net interest income, too, improved during the quarter.

State Bank of India, Yes Bank: The other two Sensex banking stocks which gained in October are State Bank of India (SBI) and private sector lender Yes Bank. SBI share price gained 5.85% in October, while Yes Bank shares edged higher by 2.51% month-on-month.