Sensex loses 285 points amid coronavirus scare, RIL slumps 2%

On the other hand, Bajaj Auto, PowerGrid, ICICI Bank, Asian Paints, NTPC, HDFC, L&T and Maruti ended with gains.

Benchmark indices resumed their downward spiral on Thursday as concerns over the coronavirus outbreak in China continued to dampen investor sentiment.

India on Thursday reported its first case of the virus, with a student testing positive in Kerala.

The D-Street witnessed sell-off as all sectoral indices ended the day in red. The Sensex tumbled 284.84 points to close at 40,913.82 points, while the broader Nifty50 declined 0.77% to 12,035.80 points.

The Indian equity markets tracked its Asian peers which witnessed a steep fall. While Taiwan TAIEX tanked 5.8%, Hang Seng and Kospi fell 2.6% and 1.7%, respectively.

Index heavyweight Reliance Industries (RIL) was the biggest loser in the Sensex pack, falling 2.62%, followed by Nestle India, IndusInd Bank, UltraTech Cement, M&M and SBI.

A market expert said that while there was no clear reason for Reliance Industries (RIL) to underperform, one reason could be that a continuing economic slowdown may not bode too well for the petrochemicals refining business of RIL which could have dragged the stock down. According to Deepak Jasani, head of retail research at HDFC Securities, the day’s fall was partly due to the expiry of futures and options contracts and participants winding down their position ahead of the Union Budget.

Sectorally, BSE Energy, BSE Oil and Gas, BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) and BSE Metals witnessed the maximum sell-off. Metals and commodities which have their proxy to China cracked because of the selling following the epidemic.

The broader markets, which had rallied after two years early in January, also felt the pressure with BSE Midcap and BSE Smallcap declining 1.26% and 0.92%, respectively. Market breadth tilted towards sellers on Thursday. On the BSE 1,662 stocks declined against 772 stocks gaining in the trade.

Amid panic across the markets globally, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) have pulled out money from the emerging markets.

The FPIs have pulled out $472 million from Indian equities in the past four days.

Bourses in Hong Kong, Japan and South Korea ended with steep losses. Markets in China remained closed.

Stock exchanges in Europe, too, opened on a negative note.

Brent crude oil futures fell 1.63% to $57.97 per barrel.