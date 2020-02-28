Sensex loses 1,000 points as Nifty 50 moves below 11,400 mark; here’s what is moving markets today

All the 30 stocks that make up the S&P BSE Sensex were trading in the red.

Global markets are witnessing nothing less than a bloodbath this week and Indian benchmark Indices are following suit. On Friday morning, benchmark S&P BSE Sensex opened down by a staggering 1,000 points or 2.6 per cent, while the NSE Nifty 50 was below the 11,400 mark losing 316 points or 2.7 per cent. Tata Steel, Tech Mahindra and Infosys were the worst affected among all of the 30 stocks on S&P BSE Sensex who were trading in the red. Markets left investors poorer by Rs 4 lakh crore on Friday morning.

All 30 stocks of Sensex open in the red: All the 30 stocks that make up the S&P BSE Sensex were trading in the red. Among the worst affected by the bloodbath on Friday morning were Tata Steel which tanked 5.83 per cent; Tech Mahindra which slipped 4.80 per cent and Infosys that was down 4.31 per cent.

NSE Nifty 50 stocks lose ground: Among the 50 stocks that make up the NSE Nifty 50, none were trading in the green. The biggest losers were Tata Motors that slipped 7.37 per cent; Tata steel down by 5.77 per cent and Hindalco Industries Limited which lost 5.55 per cent.

Sectoral Indices: None of the sectoral indices offered any respite as all were down. Nifty Metal declined the most, down 5.51per cent. With Tata Steel and Jindal Steel contributing to its downfall.

Oil Prices: Continuing the weak performance Crude Oil prices were down for the sixth-day straight. Global demand is expected to be down as Coronavirus spreads across the globe. Brent Crude was trading at $50.46 per barrel while the WTI Crude was at $45.78.

Global Markets down: The benchmark S&P 500 index of the US slipped more than 4 per cent on Thursday, continuing a fall that has now taken 10 per cent off the closing high of the index that came on February 19. Hang Seng was down 2.45 per cent; Shanghai Composite Index fell 2.70 per cent. Dow Jones Industrial Average moved down by 4.42 per cent.

Coronavirus scare: Global share markets headed for the worst week since the darkest days of the financial crisis in 2008 as investors braced for the coronavirus to morph into a pandemic and derail world economic growth. Hopes that the epidemic that started in China would be over in a few months and economic activity would return to normal have been shattered, said Reuters in a recent report. U.S. bond yields have plunged, with the benchmark 10-year notes yield hitting a record low of 1.241%. All this has spiked fears yet again as investors fear a global recession could be around the corner if the virus spreads further.