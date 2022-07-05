Sensex jumps 600 pts, Nifty rises 1% to reclaim 16,000; here’s what is fuelling the rally today

Indian benchmark indices extended gains for the second straight day as investors bought beaten down shares on hopes of a relief rally. The BSE Sensex surged 600 points to 53,830. The NSE Nifty 50 rose to reclaim 16,000-mark after almost a month. In the broader markets, the BSE MidCap gained 0.8% while the SmallCap index jumped 1.2%. The overall breadth was fairly positive with nearly three advancing stocks for every declining share. “Discussions on possible lowering of import duties on Chinese exports by the US, along with rumors of a multibillion-dollar stimulus by China are fuelling the global rally in equities. Falling commodity prices are also helping India’s cause,” said Nishit Master, Portfolio Manager, Axis Securities.

Traders can book part profits in this rally

Among the individual stocks, Tata Motors, Power Grid Corporation of India, ONGC, Bajaj Finserv, and Adani Ports were the top five gainers among the Nifty 50 companies, while Britannia, Hero Motocorp, Bajaj Auto, Divis Labs, and ITC the top five losers, National Stock Exchange data showed. “We expect markets to remain volatile in the near term but stabilize and move higher in the next couple of months. Thus, an investor having a long-term investment horizon should buy during these volatile times, while a trader can book part profits in this rally,” Master added.

Focus on asset allocation

Akhilesh Jat, Category Manager – Equity Research at CapitalVia said, “Major Indian Equity Indices continued the positive momentum for the second straight sessions. Benchmark index Nifty rallied over 1 per cent in morning trade and coming out of fortnightly consolidation ahead of India’s services PMI rose to 59.2 in June, from 58.9 in May. The June services PMI is the highest since April 2011. The fears of a global recession, tightening financial conditions and high inflation are the concern.”

According to Jat, the near-term market trend is weak and breakout correction below 15700 can drag-down to re-test the important support level of 15200. “It is recommended that investors continue with a disciplined approach, focus on asset allocation and look at equities from a medium to long term,” he said.

(The recommendations in this story are by the respective research analysts and brokerage firms. FinancialExpress.com does not bear any responsibility for their investment advice. Capital markets investments are subject to rules and regulations. Please consult your investment advisor before investing.)