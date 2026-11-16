Indian benchmark equity indices gained about 0.6% on Monday, outperforming their Asian peers, most of which declined amid concerns over investments in artificial intelligence (AI)-related stocks, particularly in Taiwan and South Korea, which emerged as the top losers.

The Sensex rose 512.34 points, or 0.63%, to close at 82,104.79, reclaiming the 82,000-mark for the first time in eight months, supported by sustained buying in heavyweight and banking stocks.

The Nifty advanced 146.80 points, or 0.58%, to settle at 25,291.10.

However, broader markets underperformed the benchmarks, with BSE Midcap and BSE Smallcap declined 0.70% and 1.16% respectively.

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“Markets were volatile on Monday but managed to end with modest gains, extending the ongoing consolidation phase. After an initial uptick, the benchmark indices oscillated within a narrow range for most of the session before settling at 25,291 on the Nifty and 82,104.79 on the Sensex,” said Ajit Mishra, SVP – Research, Religare Broking.

According to Vinod Nair, head of research, Geojit Investments, Indian markets are consolidating near recent highs as weak global cues and persistent inflation concerns keep investors cautious. “With the market approaching pre-war levels, elevated bond yields and expectations of further rate hikes by major central banks in December may limit near-term upside, though the recent decline in crude oil prices offers some relief,” said he.

Broader markets underperformed as profit booking weighed on mid- and small-cap stocks, signalling cautious investor risk appetite at higher levels, Nair added.

Market breadth remained negative, with 2,988 stocks declining against 1,572 advancing on the BSE.

Sectoral performance was mixed, with FMCG and banking stocks outperforming, while pharma, metal and auto stocks faced selling pressure.

Continuing their buying spree, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) purchased shares worth Rs 4,865 crore ($518 million) on Monday, taking their cumulative purchases to Rs 90,262 crore ($9.58 billion) so far in November. This marks the highest-ever monthly inflow in both dollar and rupee terms.

In contrast, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) sold shares worth Rs 3,519.05 crore on Monday. Their cumulative selling in November so far stood at Rs 52,608 crore, marking the highest-ever monthly outflow.

Investors’ wealth declined by Rs 99,247 crore to Rs 509.20 lakh crore.