Sensex jumps 420 points as Infosys soars 10%

India’s stock markets soared during Thursday’s trading session, led by IT heavyweight Infosys which rallied on account of better-than-expected results. The Indian benchmarks rallied even as the global cues remained muted amid the rising novel coronavirus cases in the country. The 30-share Sensex was up by 419.87 points or 1.16% to close at 36,471.68. The benchmark Nifty was up by 121.75 points or 1.15% to close at 10,739.95.

The stock markets rallied after a gap down opening and ended the day close to the high point of the trading session. The shares of Infosys rose by 9.51% in the day’s trading session after it reported better-than-expected quarterly numbers on Wednesday after market hours. Its sequential revenue decline was just at 2.2% on a constant currency basis and the management stated that it expected to see growth between 0% to 2% this fiscal. Market experts stated that the stock of Infosys was up as a result of large deals, localisation, ramping up digital capabilities, among others. Kotak Institutional Equities in its note said, “Infosys reported a stellar quarter with significant beat on revenues and margin performance. We also note solid TCV, mega-deals, a material decline in attrition and reinstated guidance. Infosys is reaping the benefits of localisation, sprucing up digital competencies, institutionalising the large deals process and building muscle in offerings where it lagged, such as BPO.”

The market’s movement in the last two trading sessions has been mainly due to specific stocks. For instance, Reliance Industries declined in the last hour of trade in Wednesday’s trading session which led to the markets giving up on their gains. In Thursday’s session, Infosys led the markets higher. Siddhartha Khemka, head – retail research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services said, “Indian equity markets ended in green, as tech stocks extended gains after Infosys earnings surprised the Street. It was later supported by some recovery in banking stocks in the last hour of the trade. However, gains were capped as weak global markets impacted sentiment.”

On the weekly expiry day, the stock markets saw volumes worth Rs 36.5 lakh crore against the six month average of Rs 14.9 lakh crore in the futures and options segment. The foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) on Thursday sold stocks worth $143.5 million and domestic institutional investors bought stocks worth $218 million.

The Indian stock markets bucked the global trend which was muted amid a spike in novel coronavirus cases and deteriorating tensions between the US and China. The bourses took a hit after the White House claimed that it had not ruled out sanctions on China for its handling of Hong Kong. The markets were also tepid ahead of the meeting with European Central Bank. The European markets were trading lower with bourses in France, Germany and the United Kingdom trading 0.36% to 0.38% lower. Dow Jones Mini Futures were down by 197 points at the time of press. Asian markets also ended their session lower with bourses in South Korea, Hong Kong, and China, down between 0.8% to 4.5%.

The biggest gainers on Nifty were Infosys, BPCL, Cipla, Mahindra & Mahindra and as well as Britannia up by 9.51%, 6.9%, 5.5%, 3.86%, and 3.64%. The biggest losers were Bharti Infratel, Tech Mahindra, ITC, Zee Entertainment and Indian Oil down by 7.04%, 2.6%, 2.4%, 2.2%, and 1.93%. Among the broader markets, Nifty Midcap was up by 0.5% and Nifty Smallcap down by 0.1%. Sectorally, Nifty IT was the biggest gainer followed by Nifty Pharma, Nifty Auto, Nifty Private Bank and Nifty Bank.