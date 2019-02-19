Sensex falls for 9th straight session, posts longest losing run in six years; key reasons

By: | Published: February 19, 2019 5:03 PM

BSE Sensex extended the fall on Tuesday as it continued its fall for the ninth straight session, closing the day 146 points lower, pulled down by IT stocks amid robust foreign fund outflows.

irb infra, sensex, bse, nseSubdued cues from other Asian and European markets too weighed on investor sentiment.

BSE Sensex extended the fall on Tuesday as it continued its fall for the ninth straight session, closing the day 146 points lower, pulled down by IT stocks amid robust foreign fund outflows.  The 30-share index settled 145.83 points, or 0.41 per cent lower at 35,352.61, after a 489-point intraday swing. NSE Nifty plunged 36.60 points, or 0.34 per cent, to 10,604.35.

IT heavyweights fall

IT heavyweights including TCS and Infosys were the top losers in the Sensex pack, plunging nearly 3.39 per cent today. “The fall was mainly due to the sudden fall in the IT stocks like TCS, Wipro and Infosys,” said Joseph Thomas, Head Research – Emkay Wealth Management told news agency PTI.

Also read: Share market Highlights: Sensex ends 146 points down, Nifty holds 10,600; TCS, Infosys among top losers

Weak Asian markets

Subdued cues from other Asian and European markets too weighed on investor sentiment, analysts told PTI.

FII outflows   

Heavy selling by foreign institutional investors (FIIs) turned the investor sentiment negative for the traders told PTI.

Also read: Emami share price jumps 15% after promoters sell stake to reduce debt

While FIIs sold shares worth a net Rs 1,239.79 crore, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 2,336.74 crore today, according to provisional data available with BSE.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. MARKETS
  3. Sensex falls for 9th straight session, posts longest losing run in six years; key reasons
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
VANDE BHARAT EXPRESS
Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
India Story: Glass Half Full
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition