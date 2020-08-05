Sensex falls 477 points from day’s high ahead of RBI MPC meet outcome on Aug 6; RIL, HDFC Bank top drags

Liquidity is a major driver for the markets and it is chasing companies which are declaring stable earnings or outlook

Before settling flat, domestic equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 traded volatile on Wednesday, weighed by index heavyweights Reliance Industries (RIL) and HDFC Bank. After a gap-up opening, headline indices turned negative in afternoon deals. The 30-share Sensex fell 477 points from day’s high to close at 37,633, down 25 points. The broader Nifty index, meanwhile, dropped 124 points from day’s high of 11,225, to settle just above 11,100. Index heavyweights such as RIL, HDFC Bank, Infosys, ITC and Power Grid Corporation of India contributed the most to the indices’ losses. “Indian benchmark indices were volatile in a trade before closing flat with a positive bias. Liquidity is a major driver for the markets and it is chasing companies which are declaring stable earnings or outlook. Uncertainties remain while in the near term markets will look forward to the commentary and RBI actions at the end of the MPC meeting tomorrow,” said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

Blue-chips drag BSE Sensex: Stocks such as RIL, HDFC Bank, and Infosys dragged the BSE Sensex over 450 points from day’s high. State Bank of India, Hindustan Unilever (HUL), ITC, HCL Tech were among other laggards on the index.

Metal stocks were top performers: Nifty Metal index surged 4 per cent led by Hindalco Industries, Tata Steel, SAIL and Hindustan Zinc, up 8.65%, 6.66%, 6.07% and 5.97%, respectively.

Broader market: Broder market outperformed equity benchmarks in the trade today. S&P BSE MidCap gained 0.39 per cent or 54 points to settle at 13,910, while S&P BSE SmallCap index surged 112 points or 0.85 per cent to close at 13,429.

RBI monetary policy outcome eyed: The 3-day MPC meet, which began on August 4, is underway and Shaktikanta Das-led panel will be announcing the decision on tomorrow. “Participants are keeping a close eye on RBI monetary policy outcome which is scheduled tomorrow and that would set the tone for the rest of the day as well. While the expectations are mixed on key rates, we feel commentary on the moratorium and future outlook would hold importance,” said Ajit Mishra, VP – Research, Religare Broking Ltd.