Sensex falls 300 pts, Nifty below 17800 in early trade on Mon, Feb 13; Adani Green shares dip, Paytm stock gains

Indian equity indices were trading in the red territory in the early morning trade on Monday. The Nifty 50 fell 103.10 pts or 0.58% to 17,753.40 and Sensex dropped 329.69 pts or 0.54% to 60,353.01. The top gainers of Sensex were Titan (up 1.41%), Tata Steel (up 1.15%), Power Grid (up 0.56%), Larsen & Toubro (up 0.56%) and Bharti Airtel (up 0.51%) while State Bank of India (down 2.54%), Infosys (down 2.17%), Mahindra & Mahindra (down 1.77%), TCS (down 1.49%) and Tech Mahindra (down 1.22%).

Adani Group stocks, Paytm shares in focus today

Four Adani Group stocks hit a lower circuit in the early morning trade on Monday after a ratings outlook cut by Moody’s dampened investors’ sentiment. Adani Green Energy shares were locked in the lower circuit, falling 5% to Rs 687.75 after Moody’s downgraded the company’s outlook to ‘negative’ from ‘stable’. Adani Power shares tanked 5%, trading at Rs 156.10, Adani Transmission was down 5% at Rs 1126.85 and Adani Total Gas fell 5% to Rs 1195.35. On the flip side, Adani Enterprises and Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone shares were up marginally.

Paytm shares recovered partly today after sinking 9% on Friday after the Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba offloaded its entire holding in the online payments aggregator. Paytm shares rose 4.28% to Rs 678.00 on BSE in an otherwise negative market with Sensex and Nifty 50 falling half a percent. Alibaba offloaded 21,431,822 shares of Paytm’s parent One97 Communications in a bulk deal on Friday, translating to about a 3.4% equity stake.

Sectoral Indices

The sectoral indices were trading broadly lower. Bank Nifty fell 0.45%, Nifty Auto fell 0.88%, Nifty IT fell 1.84%, Nifty Pharma down 0.14%, Nifty PSU Bank down 1.94% and Nifty Realty down 0.49% while Nifty Metal rose 0.37%.

Asian and US stock markets

Asian markets were trading mostly in green in the early morning trade. Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell 316.17 or 1.41% to 27,354.81, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng dipped 220.98 pts or 1.04% to 20,969.44 and China’s Shanghai Composite index rose 12.66 pts or 0.39% to 3,273.33.

The US equity indices ended Friday’s session mixed. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 169.30 pts or 0.50 % to 33,869.27, S&P 500 rose 8.96 pts or 0.22% to 4,090.46 and Nasdaq fell 71.46 pts or 0.61% to 11,718.12.

FII and DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FII) bought shares worth a net Rs 1458.02 crore while domestic institutional investors (DII) sold shares worth a net Rs 291.34 crore on Friday, February 10, 2023, according to the data available on NSE. For the month till February 10, FIIs sold shares worth a net Rs 5,414.21 crore while DIIs bought shares worth a net Rs 6,453.05 crore.

NSE F&O Ban

Indiabulls Housing Finance and Ambuja Cements are the stocks/securities placed on the National Stock Exchange’s futures and options (F&O) ban for trade on Monday, February 13. According to the NSE, the stocks mentioned above are prohibited in the F&O sector because they have exceeded 95% of the market-wide position limit (MWPL).