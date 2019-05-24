title-bar

Sensex ends week 4% higher after Modi’s emphatic win, Nifty hits 12,000; key highlights

By: |
Published: May 24, 2019 5:04:14 PM

The Sensex added a whopping 1,504 points in the week or about 3.9% buoyed by the sentiment around Narendra Modi's victory. We take a closer look.

The number of securities that hit the upper circuit limit was 115, while 119 scrips touched their respective lower circuits, according to BSE. (File photo)The Sensex gained 624.33 points on Friday to 39,434.72, taking the overall gains in the week to nearly 4%.

The stock market ended the week on a euphoric note after Narendra Modi-led BJP stormed to victory in the Lok Sabha polls. The Sensex gained 624.33 points on Friday to 39,434.72, taking the overall gains in the week to nearly 4%. Interestingly, the Sensex added a whopping 1,504 points in the week or about 3.9% buoyed by the sentiment around Modi’s victory. The Nifty has added a robust 437 points in the week, or about 3.83%. Yesterday, the Sensex and Nifty scaled new lifetime highs. The 30-share index touched a new all-time high of 40,124.56, while the Nifty touched a fresh peak of 12,041.15. The Sensex’s achievement came just days after it had hit a peak of 39,571.13 on Monday buoyed by exit poll results over the weekend, even as the Nifty moved to 11,883.55 on the same day. 

Also read: As stock market cheers Modi 2.0, here are two sectors to invest

However, the week has also seen extensive volatility. Yesterday, the Sensex registered its biggest intra-day in more than 11 years, slipping from the day’s high to end in the red by about 298 points. The volatility index also posted its biggest one-day fall since 2014 on poll result day. According to market experts, profit booking was the most important factor behind the steep fall. Notably, in the week on Monday 20th May 2019, the Sensex and Nifty posted their best day in over 10 years on Modi’s exit poll win. The Sensex added about 1,422 points, while Nifty added 420 points on the day.

The week has also seen unprecedented gains in the leading indices in an election week. A rally in shares of IndusInd Bank, ICICI Bank, HDFC, HDFC Bank, L&T, Adani Ports and SBI contributed mainly to the rally. IndusInd Bank (20%), L&T (13.38%), Adani Ports (11.75%) and SBI (11.31%) and ICICI Bank (10.79%) were among the top 5 Nifty gainers in the week. Tech Mahindra, ITC, TCS, DRL, Infosys were among the biggest Nifty losers, shedding up to 6.25% in the period.

Many Nifty stocks touched fresh record highs in the week including ICICI Bank (Rs 433.35), L&T (Rs 1,562.40), Bajaj Finance (Rs 3,518), Axis Bank (Rs 804) and UPL (Rs 1,403). The Nifty Bank index hit a new record high of 31,705 yesterday. However, with the election uncertainty out of the way, the focus will now shift back fundamental micro and macro factors, say experts. It remains to be seen whether the leading benchmark indices extend gains on Monday, or retreat from these levels.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. MARKETS
  3. Sensex ends week 4% higher after Modi’s emphatic win, Nifty hits 12,000; key highlights
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

Modi's win to push reforms, but these economic challenges must be tackled, no matter who wins polls
Modi's win to push reforms, but these economic challenges must be tackled, no matter who wins polls
World’s top 10 fastest growing cities are all from India; check which cities made it to Oxford list
World’s top 10 fastest growing cities are all from India; check which cities made it to Oxford list
Your rice may not come from one of top 10 producing states if govt’s first-of-a-kind plan works
Your rice may not come from one of top 10 producing states if govt’s first-of-a-kind plan works
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition