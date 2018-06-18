Sensex ends down 74 points after shuttling between 35,722 and 35,518: Five things to note

Out of the total traded 2,796 stocks on BSE (Bombay Stock Exchange) on Monday, 934 scrips advanced, 1,709 stocks declined while 153 shares settled unchanged. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

The S&P BSE Sensex index closed down points on Monday after shuttling in a narrow range of 35,722 and 35,518 with shares of India’s second-largest private sector lender ICICI Bank emerging as the biggest gainers among all the listed components of the index. A huge volatility was seen in the domestic markets on Monday as India Vix, the valotility barometer on NSE, dropped 20.88% before closing up 2.4% at 12.36. All the sectoral indices of NSE settled in red on Monday barring Nifty Auto and Nifty Private Bank index. The benchmark Sensex closed down 73.88 points or 0.21% at 35,548.26 whereas the broader Nifty 50 concluded 17.85 points or 0.17% lower at 10,799.85 on Monday.

Five things to note out of Monday’s share market session