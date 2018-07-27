Sensex ends above 37,000 for first time in stock market history! 12 fun facts to know

The S&P BSE Sensex index hit an intraday all-time high of 37,368.62 and closed at a record high of 37,336.85 on Friday, 27 July 2018. (Image: Reuters)

India’s stock markets finished at record highs on Friday on the back of Q1 corporate earnings optimism, positive global cues, value buying in large-cap stocks and capital infusion from FIIs. The benchmark Sensex index logged an intraday all-time high at 37,368.62 on Friday before closing at a record high of 37,336.85, up 352.21 points or 0.95%. Interestingly, the wider share barometer NSE Nifty also closed at an all-time high. The broader Nifty 50 went up by 116.1 points to hit an intraday all-time high 11,283.40 before concluding at 11,278.35 for the first time in stock market history.

Today, 27 July 2018 was the fifth-continuous day when BSE Sensex hit fresh all-time high and settled at new closing record highs. Notably, the heavy rally in the key equity indices was lead by few large-cap heavyweight stocks. According to Pritam Deuskar, Fund Manager at Bonanza Portfolio, stock markets rallied to record highs on Friday largely due to political stability, recovery in small and mid-cap stocks, expectations of double-digit earnings growth in FY 19 and 20.

“No confidence motion indeed made investor confidence a bit to repose that government will be stable and upcoming elections predictability a bit. It certainly reduced uncertainty that market does not like,” Pritam Deuskar said.

12 fun facts to know about today’s stock market

Total traded stocks

2,790 (Source: BSE)

How many stocks hit a 52-week high

55 (Source: BSE)

How many stocks hit a 52-week low

118 (Source: BSE)

How many Indices hit the all-time high today

BSE Sensex, Nifty 50, Nifty Bank, Nifty Financial Services, Nifty FMCG, Nifty Private Bank, Nifty Energy, Nifty Service Sector, BSE Sensex 50, BSE Bharat 22 index, BSE Large-cap, BSE 100 Large-cap TMC index, BSE FMCG, BSE Energy, BSE Finance. (Source: NSE, BSE)

Which was the most traded stock

ITC (7.58 crore equity shares) (Source: NSE)

Which stock registered the highest turnover

ITC (Rs 2,286.34 crore) (Source: NSE)

Which stock was the biggest gainer

Dynamic Cables (up 20% at Rs 40.8) (Source: BSE)

Which stock was the biggest loser

S R G Securities Finance (down 20% at Rs 35.2) (Source: BSE)

How many equity shares were traded

15,494.21 lakh equity shares (Source: NSE)

What was the total turnover of the stock exchange

Rs 33,484.76 crore (Source: NSE)

What is the total market capitalisation of all listed companies

Rs 1,51,44,543 crore (Source: BSE)

Advance-decline ratio

1.76 (Source: BSE)