Sensex crashes: FPIs net sellers in all but two sesions in July

The Sensex posted its second biggest fall this year with investors spooked over subdued corporate earnings and government reluctance to tweak surcharge on foreign investors. With FPIs remaining net sellers in all but two sessions in July, their month-to-date sale tally touched $1.2 billion. This selling came after overseas investors remained net buyers in each month from February to June.