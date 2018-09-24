Sensex cracks 600 points, Nifty tests 11,000-mark; 3 key reasons why

The Indian stock market continued its downward trajectory on Monday.

The Indian stock market continued its downward trajectory on Monday, with the benchmark Sensex index of the BSE cracking over 600 points to an intra-day low of 36,239.57 points during mid-afternoon trade deals on Monday. The Nifty 50 of ther National Stock Exchange tested the 11,000 mark, slumping nearly 200 points to a low of 10,946.05 points.

We take a look at the three key reasons that led to the plunge in Sensex and Nifty in afternoon trade todsy:

Heavy sell-off across sectors: Heavy selling pressure was witnessed across all sectors — barring the IT and Teck sectors — led by realty, auto, banks, finance, telecom, industrials and healthcare stocks.

Weak rupee: The rupee weakened on Monday and opened 29 paise lower at 72.49 against the US dollar at the interbank forex market.

Absense of strong global cues: The markets in Japan, South Korea and China are closed for public holidays.