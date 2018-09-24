Sensex cracks 600 points, Nifty tests 11,000-mark; 3 key reasons why

The Indian stock market continued its downward trajectory on Monday, with the benchmark Sensex index of the BSE cracking over 600 points to an intra-day low of 36,239.57 points during mid-afternoon trade deals on Monday. The Nifty 50 of ther National Stock Exchange tested the 11,000 mark, slumping nearly 200 points to a low of 10,946.05 points.
We take a look at the three key reasons that led to the plunge in Sensex and Nifty in afternoon trade todsy:
Heavy sell-off across sectors: Heavy selling pressure was witnessed across all sectors — barring the IT and Teck sectors — led by realty, auto, banks, finance, telecom, industrials and healthcare stocks.
Weak rupee: The rupee weakened on Monday and opened 29 paise lower at 72.49 against the US dollar at the interbank forex market.
Absense of strong global cues: The markets in Japan, South Korea and China are closed for public holidays.