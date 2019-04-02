Sensex at 39,000? No, it’s actually 56,000

A Rs 1 lakh investment into the Sensex in 1979, would have grown to a massive Rs 5.6 crore in 2019.

Even as the Sensex surged to historic highs on Monday and zoomed past the 39,000-mark, Ashish Chauhan of BSE points out that the index has actually grown to 56,000. Taking stock of the stock market barometer’s journey, Ashish Cahuhan, CEO of BSE said that the Sensex base date is April 1,1979. “On that day, it was set at 100. Today it completed 40 years and coincidentally reached 39,000,” he tweeted. While the Sensex has scaled 39,000, if dividends are taken into account, on a total return basis, the Sensex would be at 56,000, he said.” If we take dividends into account, on total return basis, it would be close to 56,000. Congratulations India for the stupendous growth!” he added.

Putting this stellar growth into perspective, a Rs 1 lakh investment into the Sensex in 1979, would have grown to a massive Rs 5.6 crore in 2019. In effect, in 40 years, the sensex has risen 560 times. The stellar growth works out to a CAGR of more than 16%.

@SENSEX_BSE base date is April 1,1979. On that day, it was set at100. Today it completed 40 years and coincidentally reached 39,000. If we take dividends in to account, on total return basis, it would be close to 56,000. Congratulations India for the stupendous growth! @BSEIndia — Ashish Chauhan BSE (@ashishchauhan) April 1, 2019



In recent times, many global banks have raised their target for the leading Indian indices. BNP Paribas said has upgraded India to ‘overweight’ from ‘neutral’ on April 1 and also raised its December-end target for Sensex to 42,000 from 40,000 earlier. Just last month, Goldman Sachs upgraded India to overweight and placed a 12-month target of 12,500 for the Nifty.

According to Sanjiv Bhasin of IIFL, Sensex is on course to hit 42,500 by the end of 2019. “I am very bullish on the market, and expect Sensex to hit 40,200 in the near-term. Everyone will wait for the election results and post that I expect Sensex to touch 42,500 by 2019-end,” Sanjiv Bhasin, Executive Vice President- Markets, IIFL said in an interview to Bloomberg Quint.