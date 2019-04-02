Sensex at 39,000? No, it’s actually 56,000

By: | Updated: April 2, 2019 12:00 PM

Even as the Sensex surged to historic highs on Monday and zoomed past the 39,000-mark, Ashish Chauhan of BSE points out that the index has actually grown to 56,000.

sensex, niftyA Rs 1 lakh investment into the Sensex in 1979, would have grown to a massive Rs 5.6 crore in 2019.

Even as the Sensex surged to historic highs on Monday and zoomed past the 39,000-mark, Ashish Chauhan of BSE points out that the index has actually grown to 56,000. Taking stock of the stock market barometer’s journey, Ashish Cahuhan, CEO of BSE said that the Sensex base date is April 1,1979. “On that day, it was set at 100. Today it completed 40 years and coincidentally reached 39,000,” he tweeted. While the Sensex has scaled 39,000, if dividends are taken into account, on a total return basis, the Sensex would be at 56,000, he said.” If we take dividends into account, on total return basis, it would be close to 56,000. Congratulations India for the stupendous growth!” he added.

Putting this stellar growth into perspective, a Rs 1 lakh investment into the Sensex in 1979, would have grown to a massive Rs 5.6 crore in 2019. In effect, in 40 years, the sensex has risen 560 times. The stellar growth works out to a CAGR of more than 16%.


In recent times, many global banks have raised their target for the leading Indian indices. BNP Paribas said  has upgraded India to ‘overweight’ from ‘neutral’ on April 1 and also raised its December-end target for Sensex to 42,000 from 40,000 earlier. Just last month, Goldman Sachs upgraded India to overweight and placed a 12-month target of 12,500 for the Nifty.

According to Sanjiv Bhasin of IIFL, Sensex is on course to hit 42,500 by the end of 2019.  “I am very bullish on the market, and expect Sensex to hit 40,200 in the near-term. Everyone will wait for the election results and post that I expect Sensex to touch 42,500 by 2019-end,” Sanjiv Bhasin, Executive Vice President- Markets, IIFL said in an interview to Bloomberg Quint.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. MARKETS
  3. Sensex at 39,000? No, it’s actually 56,000
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
GST collection back above Rs 1 lakh crore in March; hits new record high as return filings increase
GST collection back above Rs 1 lakh crore in March; hits new record high as return filings increase
Roll-out of new, simplified GST return forms deferred
Roll-out of new, simplified GST return forms deferred
GST refund on exports: Rules, eligibility, conditions, requirements, process; all you need to know
GST refund on exports: Rules, eligibility, conditions, requirements, process; all you need to know
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition