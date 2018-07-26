Sensex at 37,000, Nifty hits fresh high: Bharti Airtel, Maruti, ITC, L&T to be stocks in focus today

Stocks in news today: The Sensex scaled a record of high of 37,014.65 points in early trade.

The domestic stock markets opened in the positive territory on Thursday, with the Sensex scaling a record 37,000 points in early trade. The index hit a fresh record high of 37,014.65 points in early trade on Thursday. The Nifty of the National Stock Exchange too crossed its previous record high to scale a fresh high of 11,172.20 points.

Stocks in news today: These stocks will be on focus on July 26, 2018:

Maruti, Bharti Airtel, ITC: Bharti Airtel, Maruti Suzuki, ITC, Yes Bank, Colgate Palmolive, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories, Bharat Financial Inclusion, Biocon, Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company, SBI Life Insurance, Jubilant Industries, Tata Coffee and Tata Power are among the companies which will declare their quarterly results today.

L&T: Larsen & Toubro (L&T) reported a 43.14% jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 1,472 crore for Q1 2018. Its total income in the quarter under review increased by 17.12 per cent to Rs 28,527.48 crore, as against Rs 24,355.52 crore in the year-ago period, L&T said in a BSE filing.

JSW Steel: The domestic steel major’s consolidated net profit jumped over three-fold to Rs 2,339 crore in the quarter ended June 30. The company had clocked Rs 624 crore net profit during the same period a year ago, JSW Steel said in a BSE filing today.

BHEL: BHEL posted about 93% jump in standalone net profit to Rs 155.58 crore in the first quarter of current fiscal on higher revenues. It recorded a turnover of Rs 5,790 crore, as against Rs 5,355 crore, an increase of over 8%.

Amtek Auto: The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on Wednesday approved bid of UK-based Liberty House to acquire the debt ridden Amtekm Auto, reported PTI. The Chandigarh bench of the NCLT has approved the Liberty House bid on recommendation of the Committee of Creditors (CoC) of the company.

InterGlobe Aviation: IndiGo grounded five A320 neo aircraft due to Pratt & Whitney engine issues on Wednesday, which are expected to be back in operations in the second half of August, PTI said in a report. The carrier, the country’s largest in terms of domestic market share, has grounded the planes at the international airport in the national capital.

PSU Banks: Moody’s said that the government’s plan to infuse Rs 11,336 crore in five state-owned banks, including scam-hit PNB, is credit positive and will help these lenders meet the regulatory requirement. The other lenders include – Andhra Bank, Allahabad Bank, Corporation Bank and Indian Overseas Bank.

OBC: Public sector Oriental Bank of Commerce (OBC) has narrowed its net losses to Rs 393.21 crore in the first quarter ended June 30. Total income of the bank fell to Rs 4,729.58 crore in the first quarter of 2018-19 as against Rs 5,214.44 crore in the same period a year earlier, the bank said in a regulatory filing.

Sun Pharma: Sun Pharmaceutical Industries’ wholly owned subsidiary launched generic metformin hydrochloride extended release tablets, used for glycemic control, in the US market. The tablets have been launched in the strengths of 500 mg and 1000 mg, it said in a filing to BSE.