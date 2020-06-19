Sensex and Nifty trade with gains on Friday; check what’s keeping investors on edge today

As many as nine stocks hit a fresh 52-week high on Friday morning.

Sensex and Nifty started Friday’s trading session with gains, despite muted global cues. S&P BSE Sensex was up 127 points or 0.61% at 34,415 points while the Nifty 50 sat above the 10,100 mark. Almost all sectoral indices on Nifty were trading in the green Nifty Bank gaining the most. “The markets have hit a resistance of 10150 and may take a bit of a breather before resuming its uptrend. Today being the last trading session for the week, traders might not want to carry home large positions. However, overall the markets seem to be in a positive trajectory and we should achieve a target of 10300 by next week,” said Manish Hathiramani, proprietary index trader and technical analyst, Deen Dayal Investments.

9 S&P BSE 500 stocks hit 52 week high – As many as nine stocks hit a fresh 52-week high on Friday morning. Among these were some big names such as Reliance Industries, Adani Green, and Network 18. Others included agri-input stocks Dhanuka Agritech and Coromandel International.

Sectoral indices in green – All Nifty sectoral indices, except Nifty Pharma, were trading in the green when stock markets opened for the week’s last trading session. Nifty Bank was the biggest gainer up over 3.7% while other Nifty Private bank followed close.

Reliance Industries becomes net-debt free – Oil-to-telecom giant Reliance Industries announced on Friday morning that it has achieved its goal of becoming net-debt free well ahead of its March 2021 target. RIL raised Rs 1.68 lakh crore from 10 equity investments into Jio Platforms and a massive Rs 53,124 rights issue.

Dodging mixed global sentiment – Global indices were seen trading mixed with Asian stock markets dancing between gains and losses. SGX Nifty was down 45 points in the morning. Hang Seng was in the red while Nikkei 225 was up 0.68%