Sensex 200 points down ahead of RBI policy

By: | Published: December 5, 2018 1:50 PM

Broadly negative global cues and caution ahead of the RBI policy pushed the key indices during the afternoon session on Wednesday to trade over 0.5 per cent lower from their previous close .

All the sectoral indices on BSE and NSE traded in the red led by metal, auto and healthcare stocks. Interest sensitive banking stocks traded 0.6 per cent lower on BSE.

At 1.15 p.m, the S&P BSE Sensex traded 206.49 points lower at 35,927.82 from its previous close of 36,134.31. It touched a high of 36,048.65 and a low of 35,863.59.

The market breadth was negative as a number of declining stocks was over twice the advancing once. A total of 627 stocks advanced while 1,534 declined at noon.

The NSE’s Nifty50 traded 70.20 points lower at 10,799.30.

The crude oil prices remained volatile amid expectations of supply cuts by OPEC, the group of 15 of the world’s top oil producers which is to meet on December 7. Brent crude traded lower at $61.29 per barrel.

The rupee continued to depreciate and traded at Rs 70.52 to a US dollar from its close of Rs 70.49.

