Sense and Sensex: Has the reality of Q2 GDP finally sunk in?

Indian equity indices buckled under selling pressure for the second straight day on Friday as slowing growth and lack of buying triggers took a toll on investor sentiment.
Indian equity indices buckled under selling pressure for the second straight day on Friday as slowing growth and lack of buying triggers took a toll on investor sentiment.
The 30-share BSE Sensex settled at 40,445.15, down 334.44 points.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.