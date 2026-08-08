What is the share price of Sellwin Traders? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sellwin Traders is ₹4.77 as on .

What kind of stock is Sellwin Traders? The Sellwin Traders is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Sellwin Traders? The market cap of Sellwin Traders is ₹112.03 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Sellwin Traders? Today’s highest and lowest price of Sellwin Traders are ₹4.86 and ₹4.51.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sellwin Traders? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sellwin Traders stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sellwin Traders is ₹14.39 and 52-week low of Sellwin Traders is ₹3.80 as on .

How has the Sellwin Traders performed historically in terms of returns? The Sellwin Traders has shown returns of 1.92% over the past day, -9.14% for the past month, -25.7% over 3 months, 15.22% over 1 year, 26.07% across 3 years, and 10.41% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Sellwin Traders? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sellwin Traders are 16.13 and 1.31 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global