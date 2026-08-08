Here's the live share price of Sellwin Traders along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Sellwin Traders
|-2.05
|-9.14
|-25.70
|-52.73
|15.22
|26.07
|10.41
|Adani Enterprises
|-0.05
|-3.23
|19.72
|33.66
|37.88
|6.74
|15.74
|Redington
|9.09
|27.81
|56.30
|29.08
|44.55
|31.02
|16.46
|Lloyds Enterprises
|2.69
|10.59
|18.05
|41.00
|6.41
|35.25
|58.44
|MMTC
|2.09
|-1.90
|-4.22
|-3.24
|-0.93
|19.38
|6.28
|SG Mart
|1.82
|18.28
|27.38
|75.24
|120.12
|71.32
|139.54
|Mrugesh Trading
|10.39
|57.50
|250.89
|923.25
|16,518.97
|512.25
|196.59
|MSTC
|-4.31
|-12.97
|30.30
|24.33
|23.63
|8.68
|16.28
|Shankara Buildpro
|4.92
|29.30
|14.21
|53.80
|59.99
|16.96
|9.85
|BN Agrochem
|-6.06
|-6.08
|-7.26
|0.99
|-16.37
|71.27
|95.24
|Vintage Coffee And Beverages
|-1.67
|-8.67
|5.89
|-1.70
|0.27
|93.37
|24.61
|India Motor Parts & Accessories
|0.55
|-7.40
|5.80
|3.60
|5.90
|11.64
|5.98
|TCC Concept
|-5.76
|-19.73
|-28.72
|-42.63
|-48.02
|101.24
|76.01
|RRP Defense
|0
|-3.92
|-11.32
|-22.16
|130.25
|262.34
|154.89
|Hexa Tradex
|1.91
|0.09
|-2.98
|1.78
|-9.14
|3.28
|-0.24
|The Yamuna Syndicate
|9.65
|8.07
|-5.81
|6.81
|-24.30
|25.47
|7.37
|SMT Engineering
|15.03
|8.86
|12.41
|50.15
|1,466.24
|324.05
|137.93
|Hardwyn India
|-0.18
|-37.62
|-34.13
|-7.62
|19.68
|-18.99
|50.09
|State Trading Corporation Of India
|-0.54
|-1.96
|-2.16
|-2.91
|1.44
|8.83
|1.59
|Uniphos Enterprises
|2.02
|-9.41
|-9.58
|-19.11
|-37.64
|-18.05
|-5.15
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Sellwin Traders has gained 15.22% compared to peers like Adani Enterprises (37.88%), Redington (44.55%), Lloyds Enterprises (6.41%). From a 5 year perspective, Sellwin Traders has underperformed peers relative to Adani Enterprises (15.74%) and Redington (16.46%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|4.81
|4.78
|10
|4.84
|4.84
|20
|4.94
|4.99
|50
|5.32
|5.5
|100
|6.53
|6.35
|200
|8.52
|6.97
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Sellwin Traders remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.51%, and public shareholding unchanged at 99.49% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 06:31 PM IST IST
|Sellwin Traders - Update Regarding Filing Of Appeal Before The Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) Against The Show Cause-Cum
|Aug 05, 2026, 10:05 PM IST IST
|Sellwin Traders - Board Meeting Intimation for Approve The Unaudited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Result Of The Comp
|Jul 17, 2026, 11:11 PM IST IST
|Sellwin Traders - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report
|Jul 15, 2026, 10:36 PM IST IST
|Sellwin Traders - Regarding Temporary Suspension Of Trading In The Equity Shares Of Sellwin Traders Limited
|Jul 15, 2026, 06:43 PM IST IST
|Sellwin Traders - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Source: Dion Global
Sellwin Traders Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/09/1980 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51909WB1980PLC033018 and registration number is 033018. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Trading. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 45.52 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 46.97 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sellwin Traders is ₹4.77 as on Jun 03, 2026.
The Sellwin Traders is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Sellwin Traders is ₹112.03 Cr as on Jun 03, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Sellwin Traders are ₹4.86 and ₹4.51.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sellwin Traders stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sellwin Traders is ₹14.39 and 52-week low of Sellwin Traders is ₹3.80 as on Jun 03, 2026.
The Sellwin Traders has shown returns of 1.92% over the past day, -9.14% for the past month, -25.7% over 3 months, 15.22% over 1 year, 26.07% across 3 years, and 10.41% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sellwin Traders are 16.13 and 1.31 on Jun 03, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global