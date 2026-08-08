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Sellwin Traders Share Price

NSE
BSE

SELLWIN TRADERS

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Service

Here's the live share price of Sellwin Traders along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹4.77 Closed
1.92₹ 0.09
As on Jun 03, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Sellwin Traders Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹4.51₹4.86
₹4.77
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹3.80₹14.39
₹4.77
Open Price
₹4.72
Prev. Close
₹4.68
Volume
2,43,170

Source: Dion Global

Sellwin Traders Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Sellwin Traders		-2.05-9.14-25.70-52.7315.2226.0710.41
Adani Enterprises		-0.05-3.2319.7233.6637.886.7415.74
Redington		9.0927.8156.3029.0844.5531.0216.46
Lloyds Enterprises		2.6910.5918.0541.006.4135.2558.44
MMTC		2.09-1.90-4.22-3.24-0.9319.386.28
SG Mart		1.8218.2827.3875.24120.1271.32139.54
Mrugesh Trading		10.3957.50250.89923.2516,518.97512.25196.59
MSTC		-4.31-12.9730.3024.3323.638.6816.28
Shankara Buildpro		4.9229.3014.2153.8059.9916.969.85
BN Agrochem		-6.06-6.08-7.260.99-16.3771.2795.24
Vintage Coffee And Beverages		-1.67-8.675.89-1.700.2793.3724.61
India Motor Parts & Accessories		0.55-7.405.803.605.9011.645.98
TCC Concept		-5.76-19.73-28.72-42.63-48.02101.2476.01
RRP Defense		0-3.92-11.32-22.16130.25262.34154.89
Hexa Tradex		1.910.09-2.981.78-9.143.28-0.24
The Yamuna Syndicate		9.658.07-5.816.81-24.3025.477.37
SMT Engineering		15.038.8612.4150.151,466.24324.05137.93
Hardwyn India		-0.18-37.62-34.13-7.6219.68-18.9950.09
State Trading Corporation Of India		-0.54-1.96-2.16-2.911.448.831.59
Uniphos Enterprises		2.02-9.41-9.58-19.11-37.64-18.05-5.15

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Sellwin Traders has gained 15.22% compared to peers like Adani Enterprises (37.88%), Redington (44.55%), Lloyds Enterprises (6.41%). From a 5 year perspective, Sellwin Traders has underperformed peers relative to Adani Enterprises (15.74%) and Redington (16.46%).

Sellwin Traders Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Sellwin Traders Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
54.814.78
104.844.84
204.944.99
505.325.5
1006.536.35
2008.526.97

Source: Dion Global

Sellwin Traders Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Sellwin Traders remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.51%, and public shareholding unchanged at 99.49% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Sellwin Traders Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 06:31 PM IST ISTSellwin Traders - Update Regarding Filing Of Appeal Before The Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) Against The Show Cause-Cum
Aug 05, 2026, 10:05 PM IST ISTSellwin Traders - Board Meeting Intimation for Approve The Unaudited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Result Of The Comp
Jul 17, 2026, 11:11 PM IST ISTSellwin Traders - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report
Jul 15, 2026, 10:36 PM IST ISTSellwin Traders - Regarding Temporary Suspension Of Trading In The Equity Shares Of Sellwin Traders Limited
Jul 15, 2026, 06:43 PM IST ISTSellwin Traders - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018

Source: Dion Global

About Sellwin Traders

Sellwin Traders Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/09/1980 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51909WB1980PLC033018 and registration number is 033018. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Trading. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 45.52 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 46.97 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mrs. Sonal Amol Loharikar
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Monil Navinchandra Vora
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Abhishek Shivpujan Giri
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Jagdishkumar Bhagvandas Patel
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Prapti Uday Shah
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vinodbhai Bhavanbhai Prajapati
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Mukesh Laxman Sharma
    Independent Director

FAQs on Sellwin Traders Share Price

What is the share price of Sellwin Traders?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sellwin Traders is ₹4.77 as on Jun 03, 2026.

What kind of stock is Sellwin Traders?

The Sellwin Traders is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Sellwin Traders?

The market cap of Sellwin Traders is ₹112.03 Cr as on Jun 03, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Sellwin Traders?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Sellwin Traders are ₹4.86 and ₹4.51.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sellwin Traders?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sellwin Traders stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sellwin Traders is ₹14.39 and 52-week low of Sellwin Traders is ₹3.80 as on Jun 03, 2026.

How has the Sellwin Traders performed historically in terms of returns?

The Sellwin Traders has shown returns of 1.92% over the past day, -9.14% for the past month, -25.7% over 3 months, 15.22% over 1 year, 26.07% across 3 years, and 10.41% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Sellwin Traders?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sellwin Traders are 16.13 and 1.31 on Jun 03, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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