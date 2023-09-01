What is the Market Cap of Sellwin Traders Ltd.? The market cap of Sellwin Traders Ltd. is ₹9.95 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Sellwin Traders Ltd.? P/E ratio of Sellwin Traders Ltd. is -12.23 and PB ratio of Sellwin Traders Ltd. is 0.66 as on .

What is the share price of Sellwin Traders Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sellwin Traders Ltd. is ₹12.13 as on .