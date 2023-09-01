Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|10.07
|9.38
|-12.10
|-33.50
|-44.49
|-10.15
|-6.69
|-1.79
|-1.25
|-1.69
|56.60
|-24.21
|768.98
|1,065.33
|5.22
|14.09
|45.67
|37.56
|4.37
|135.74
|35.81
|4.78
|-3.75
|270.22
|318.28
|595.59
|1,911.46
|1,861.49
|-3.08
|-4.52
|2.22
|26.60
|52.51
|52.51
|52.51
|4.95
|-11.48
|30.08
|45.80
|48.12
|188.70
|250.26
|4.51
|21.47
|17.61
|28.38
|18.23
|152.22
|-42.78
|3.33
|-11.02
|-2.26
|36.67
|57.64
|281.46
|128.15
|-2.54
|-5.84
|-0.75
|78.33
|123.76
|6,270.37
|10,017.65
|-11.08
|9.00
|52.75
|76.75
|176.08
|565.80
|196.39
|7.21
|-1.08
|10.99
|6.51
|25.29
|162.25
|96.65
|-0.24
|-0.70
|6.72
|12.70
|4.97
|42.73
|27.78
|0.66
|-0.61
|20.64
|47.36
|635.96
|1,651.15
|1,703.80
|-48.39
|-52.08
|13.30
|708.02
|1,552.39
|5,239.55
|12,412.21
|0.07
|-0.65
|-0.54
|-3.37
|-12.36
|415.34
|294.33
|9.06
|24.63
|55.17
|61.49
|24.46
|94.75
|-15.81
|-1.71
|24.45
|45.21
|41.00
|31.25
|90.58
|74.46
|0.55
|8.50
|14.75
|36.14
|44.74
|288.14
|1,122.22
|4.03
|15.15
|-2.12
|4.52
|-17.73
|284.25
|208.83
|25.24
|53.50
|52.62
|44.83
|-25.04
|426.33
|493.45
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|22 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Others
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|13 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Others
|18 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Others
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Others
Sellwin Traders Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/09/1980 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51909WB1980PLC033018 and registration number is 033018. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Trading. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 9.56 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.20 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Sellwin Traders Ltd. is ₹9.95 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Sellwin Traders Ltd. is -12.23 and PB ratio of Sellwin Traders Ltd. is 0.66 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sellwin Traders Ltd. is ₹12.13 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sellwin Traders Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sellwin Traders Ltd. is ₹31.15 and 52-week low of Sellwin Traders Ltd. is ₹8.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.