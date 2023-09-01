Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Sellwin Traders Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

SELLWIN TRADERS LTD.

Sector : Trading | Smallcap | BSE
₹12.13 Closed
-4.94-0.63
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Sellwin Traders Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹12.13₹12.76
₹12.13
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹8.15₹31.15
₹12.13
Open Price
₹12.76
Prev. Close
₹12.76
Volume
29,480

Sellwin Traders Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R112.55
  • R212.97
  • R313.18
  • Pivot
    12.34
  • S111.92
  • S211.71
  • S311.29

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 517.1312.01
  • 1018.0211.75
  • 201911.54
  • 5020.7211.76
  • 10021.9412.96
  • 20021.214.95

Sellwin Traders Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
10.079.38-12.10-33.50-44.49-10.15-6.69
-1.79-1.25-1.6956.60-24.21768.981,065.33
5.2214.0945.6737.564.37135.7435.81
4.78-3.75270.22318.28595.591,911.461,861.49
-3.08-4.522.2226.6052.5152.5152.51
4.95-11.4830.0845.8048.12188.70250.26
4.5121.4717.6128.3818.23152.22-42.78
3.33-11.02-2.2636.6757.64281.46128.15
-2.54-5.84-0.7578.33123.766,270.3710,017.65
-11.089.0052.7576.75176.08565.80196.39
7.21-1.0810.996.5125.29162.2596.65
-0.24-0.706.7212.704.9742.7327.78
0.66-0.6120.6447.36635.961,651.151,703.80
-48.39-52.0813.30708.021,552.395,239.5512,412.21
0.07-0.65-0.54-3.37-12.36415.34294.33
9.0624.6355.1761.4924.4694.75-15.81
-1.7124.4545.2141.0031.2590.5874.46
0.558.5014.7536.1444.74288.141,122.22
4.0315.15-2.124.52-17.73284.25208.83
25.2453.5052.6244.83-25.04426.33493.45

Sellwin Traders Ltd. Share Holdings

Sellwin Traders Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
22 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Others
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Others
18 Nov, 2022Board MeetingOthers
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Others

About Sellwin Traders Ltd.

Sellwin Traders Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/09/1980 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51909WB1980PLC033018 and registration number is 033018. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Trading. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 9.56 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.20 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Rushil Hareshbhai Modi
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Chandani Prafulbhai Kansara
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Satish Mohanrao Dhage
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Sunil Motiram Jagtap
    Independent Director

FAQs on Sellwin Traders Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Sellwin Traders Ltd.?

The market cap of Sellwin Traders Ltd. is ₹9.95 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Sellwin Traders Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Sellwin Traders Ltd. is -12.23 and PB ratio of Sellwin Traders Ltd. is 0.66 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Sellwin Traders Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sellwin Traders Ltd. is ₹12.13 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sellwin Traders Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sellwin Traders Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sellwin Traders Ltd. is ₹31.15 and 52-week low of Sellwin Traders Ltd. is ₹8.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data