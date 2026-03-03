Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Sellowrap Industries Share Price

NSE
BSE

SELLOWRAP INDUSTRIES

Smallcap | NSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Automobiles

Here's the live share price of Sellowrap Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹67.15 Closed
0.22₹ 0.15
As on Mar 2, 2026, 3:31 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Sellowrap Industries Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹67.15₹67.15
₹67.15
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹64.15₹139.65
₹67.15
Open Price
₹67.15
Prev. Close
₹67.00
Volume
3,200

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Sellowrap Industries has declined 6.61% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -28.94%.

Sellowrap Industries’s current P/E of 0.00x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Sellowrap Industries Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Sellowrap Industries		0.98-4.21-17.20-36.35-28.94-10.76-6.61
TVS Holdings		2.21-4.77-0.8320.4180.2446.7732.98
Belrise Industries		2.383.9012.4633.4592.6924.4414.02
Kross		-2.71-6.1816.28-3.7118.30-9.34-5.72
OBSC Perfection		-2.67-4.68-7.73-10.2495.3537.8421.24
Forge Auto International		-1.08-5.62-27.74-36.9923.10-7.20-4.38
Premium Plast		4.50-5.1403.75-1.91-9.70-5.94

Over the last one year, Sellowrap Industries has declined 28.94% compared to peers like TVS Holdings (80.24%), Belrise Industries (92.69%), Kross (18.30%). From a 5 year perspective, Sellowrap Industries has underperformed peers relative to TVS Holdings (32.98%) and Belrise Industries (14.02%).

Sellowrap Industries Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Sellowrap Industries Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
566.6467.44
1068.2267.96
2069.7369.7
5075.4675.44
10087.0884.61
20056.050

Sellowrap Industries Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Sellowrap Industries saw a rise in promoter holding to 87.00%, while DII stake decreased to 4.48%, FII holding rose to 4.11%, and public shareholding moved up to 22.43% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Sellowrap Industries Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Sellowrap Industries fact sheet for more information

About Sellowrap Industries

Sellowrap Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/07/2004 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U25202MH2004PLC145548 and registration number is 145548. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Auto Parts & Accessories. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 162.45 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.10 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Sushil Kumar Poddar
    Chairman & Executive Director
  • Mr. Saurabh Poddar
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Sarabjit Singh Mokha
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Amit Gupta
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Mayuri Kaustubh Dhavale
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Savani Arvind Laddha
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Deepak Navinchandra Tanna
    Independent Director

FAQs on Sellowrap Industries Share Price

What is the share price of Sellowrap Industries?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sellowrap Industries is ₹67.15 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Sellowrap Industries?

The Sellowrap Industries is operating in the Automobiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Sellowrap Industries?

The market cap of Sellowrap Industries is ₹92.29 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Sellowrap Industries?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Sellowrap Industries are ₹67.15 and ₹67.15.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sellowrap Industries?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sellowrap Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sellowrap Industries is ₹139.65 and 52-week low of Sellowrap Industries is ₹64.15 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Sellowrap Industries performed historically in terms of returns?

The Sellowrap Industries has shown returns of 0.22% over the past day, -6.74% for the past month, -21.46% over 3 months, -28.94% over 1 year, -10.76% across 3 years, and -6.61% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Sellowrap Industries?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sellowrap Industries are 0.00 and 1.16 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Sellowrap Industries News

More Sellowrap Industries News
icon
Market Pulse