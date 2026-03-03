Here's the live share price of Sellowrap Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Sellowrap Industries has declined 6.61% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -28.94%.
Sellowrap Industries’s current P/E of 0.00x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Sellowrap Industries
|0.98
|-4.21
|-17.20
|-36.35
|-28.94
|-10.76
|-6.61
|TVS Holdings
|2.21
|-4.77
|-0.83
|20.41
|80.24
|46.77
|32.98
|Belrise Industries
|2.38
|3.90
|12.46
|33.45
|92.69
|24.44
|14.02
|Kross
|-2.71
|-6.18
|16.28
|-3.71
|18.30
|-9.34
|-5.72
|OBSC Perfection
|-2.67
|-4.68
|-7.73
|-10.24
|95.35
|37.84
|21.24
|Forge Auto International
|-1.08
|-5.62
|-27.74
|-36.99
|23.10
|-7.20
|-4.38
|Premium Plast
|4.50
|-5.14
|0
|3.75
|-1.91
|-9.70
|-5.94
Over the last one year, Sellowrap Industries has declined 28.94% compared to peers like TVS Holdings (80.24%), Belrise Industries (92.69%), Kross (18.30%). From a 5 year perspective, Sellowrap Industries has underperformed peers relative to TVS Holdings (32.98%) and Belrise Industries (14.02%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|66.64
|67.44
|10
|68.22
|67.96
|20
|69.73
|69.7
|50
|75.46
|75.44
|100
|87.08
|84.61
|200
|56.05
|0
In the latest quarter, Sellowrap Industries saw a rise in promoter holding to 87.00%, while DII stake decreased to 4.48%, FII holding rose to 4.11%, and public shareholding moved up to 22.43% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Sellowrap Industries fact sheet for more information
Sellowrap Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/07/2004 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U25202MH2004PLC145548 and registration number is 145548. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Auto Parts & Accessories. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 162.45 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.10 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sellowrap Industries is ₹67.15 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Sellowrap Industries is operating in the Automobiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Sellowrap Industries is ₹92.29 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Sellowrap Industries are ₹67.15 and ₹67.15.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sellowrap Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sellowrap Industries is ₹139.65 and 52-week low of Sellowrap Industries is ₹64.15 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Sellowrap Industries has shown returns of 0.22% over the past day, -6.74% for the past month, -21.46% over 3 months, -28.94% over 1 year, -10.76% across 3 years, and -6.61% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sellowrap Industries are 0.00 and 1.16 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.