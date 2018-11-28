‘Sell’ on Siemens, flat order book a concern; TP at Rs 815

Ebitda margin was up 53 bps y-o-y at 10.6% ahead of consensus est. of 10%. (Reuters)

Siemens’ Q4FY18 (Sept year ending) PAT at Rs 2.8 billion (up 39% y-o-y) was ahead of consensus estimate due to higher revenue and recognition of incentives; however, we do not expect this to sustain given the depleting order book at Rs 123.5 bn (flat y-o-y; 1x TTM sales) and weak near-term order outlook in view of upcoming elections. The margin was supported by export incentives; hence, unlikely to sustain. Siemens’ exposure to transportation and other sunrise sectors like DAdj. PAT at Rs 2.8 bn (+39% y-o-y) beat consensus est.of Rs 2.4 bn on higher revenue and recognition of incentives. Revenue was up 25% y-o-y at Rs 31 bn (consensus est.

Rs 34.5 bn). Ebitda margin was up 53 bps y-o-y at 10.6% ahead of consensus est. of 10%. Company recognised export incentives of Rs 671 mn (Rs 445 mn in prior period). Excluding prior period incentives, revenue was up 24% and Ebitda margin was down 50 bps y-o-y at 9.6%. Gross margin was down 123 bps y-o-y at 31%, while other expenses were up 44% y-o-y on forex loss of Rs 700 mn. Management had highlighted automation/digitalisation as key growth drivers in the medium- to long- term during Automation day in May’18. These ideas continue to gather momentum as more customers witness real benefits in implementing digitalisation.

Consequently, as private capex picks up, management expects these areas to drive growth. We keep our FY19E EPS unchanged at Rs 27 and introduce FY20E EPS of Rs 31. We roll forward to FY20 and cut our target multiple to 27x to arrive at a TP of Rs 815. Retain ‘Sell’. Revenue growth was strong across segments helped by a low base. Energy management, power & gas, process inds. & drives , mobility, digital factory and building tech posted robust revenue growth. Segmental margin expanded in mobility, digital factory and process inds. & drives (+218 bps to 6.3%) businesses, while power & gas, energy management and building tech registered margin decline.