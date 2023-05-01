‘Sell in May & go away’? or ‘Buy dips in May, don’t shy away’? Nifty 50, Bank Nifty, midcaps outlook

Over the course of the years, the index has seen cyclical lows in the month of May. This prompted the birth of the saying ‘Sell in May and go away’. However, an ICICIdirect report examined the performance of the Nifty 50 index over the past two decades to determine if the statement holds true in an Indian context and what investors should do this May.

Contrary to popular belief, in India, the month of May has given buyers a good opportunity. According to the table below, 83% of the time, the index has provided positive returns when calculated from May lows to the year-end. Therefore, investors should maximize their returns by buying into dips and excess volatility.

CY Lows in May Return from May low till year-end (in %) May Returns (in %) 2022 15736 15.1 -3 2021 14416 20.4 6.5 2020 8807 58.8 -2.8 2019 11108 9.5 1.5 2018 10418 4.3 -0.3 2017 9270 13.6 3.4 2016 7678 6.6 3.9 2015 7997 -0.6 3.1 2014 6638 24.8 8 2013 5910 6.7 0.9 2012 4789 23.3 -6.2 2011 5328 -13.2 -3.3 2010 4786 28.2 -3.6 2009 3478 49.5 28.1 2008 4802 -38.4 -5.7 2007 3981 54.2 5.1 2006 2896 37 -13.7 2005 1898 49.4 9.7 2004 1292 61 -17.4 2003 931 67 7.8 2002 1020 7.2 -5.1 2001 1096 -3.4 3.8 2000 1201 5.2 1.9 Source: ICICIdirect

Outlook on Nifty 50

Over the course of April, the Nifty 50 index managed to hold the March low of 16,800, following which, it staged a swift recovery, despite the global and domestic headwinds. ICICIdirect suggested that Nifty will continue on its uptrend, heading to 18,500 in May. However, this movement will take place in a non-linear fashion, where the index will see strong support at 17,200.

There are various factors contributing to the rapid rise and subsequent hike of the index. As the rally garnered momentum, while the participation of outperforming sectors contributed to the gains, sectors that were laggards over the past year and a half, such as pharmaceuticals, realty and chemicals, also participated in the index’s up move. As a result of broadening sector participation, ICICIdirect believes that the rally ahead will be a more sustainable one.

Outlook on Midcaps

Moving concurrently with Nifty 50, Nifty Midcap 100 also snapped a four month long corrective phase, witnessing a channel breakout. This indicates the index will resume an up move over the course of May. While sectoral participation broadly helped the benchmark index, Nifty 50, surge in April, the brokerage recommended to remain stock specific in the midcap sector.

Bank Nifty outlook

The banking stocks index, Bank Nifty, gained for a second month and outperformed Nifty 50. As a result of its rally, it retraced about 80% of its decline from December ‘22 to March ‘23. The price structure of the index remains positive, said the brokerage, expecting Bank Nifty to resolve the resistance of 43,200 and head towards the lifetime high of 44,150. However, along similar lines of Nifty 50, ICICIdirect believes this will not happen in a linear fashion and all dips should be treated as buying opportunities.