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Seksaria Finance Share Price

NSE
BSE

SEKSARIA FINANCE

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of Seksaria Finance along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹30.00
20.00₹ 5.00
As on Sep 24, 2026, 11:37 AM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Seksaria Finance Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹29.43₹30.00
₹30.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹25.00₹25.00
₹30.00
Open Price
₹29.43
Prev. Close
₹25.00
Volume
2,355

Source: Dion Global

Seksaria Finance Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Seksaria Finance		20.0020.0020.0020.0020.006.273.71
ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company		1.61-2.54-6.3412.6821.676.764.00
Tata Capital		-0.65-6.23-3.544.593.401.160.69
Aditya Birla Capital		2.19-3.470.8031.4736.2731.1328.08
Motilal Oswal Financial Services		4.453.4310.1558.729.3468.9736.42
HDB Financial Services		-2.94-3.87-9.199.41-14.26-7.59-4.63
Max Financial Services		-8.82-9.72-14.83-10.52-10.6315.666.28
360 One Wam		2.65-8.78-0.969.856.1827.9421.59
Anand Rathi Wealth		-1.86-0.2313.7246.0550.3274.4071.48
Tata Investment Corporation		-7.223.35-0.3714.27-24.5431.0738.90
Nuvama Wealth Management		0.32-3.26-2.6147.0836.8149.0427.05
Cholamandalam Financial Holdings		-4.27-7.53-13.094.19-24.986.9315.62
Angel One		-1.621.68-14.7226.1832.2515.8018.34
Computer Age Management Services		0.40-4.82-10.1312.18-7.7712.861.20
KFIN Technologies		0.80-6.742.21-0.37-14.8525.5019.93
Maharashtra Scooters		-0.580.134.808.90-26.8718.0622.85
Prudent Corporate Advisory Services		-1.16-1.929.6146.7918.3641.2842.26
Edelweiss Financial Services		9.7512.2112.1635.5716.4338.5912.10
JSW Holdings		0.600.66-7.91-11.96-39.9633.6218.77
JM Financial		3.63-2.040.755.31-25.8314.186.56

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Seksaria Finance has gained 20.00% compared to peers like ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (21.67%), Tata Capital (3.40%), Aditya Birla Capital (36.27%). From a 5 year perspective, Seksaria Finance has underperformed peers relative to ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (4.00%) and Tata Capital (0.69%).

Seksaria Finance Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Seksaria Finance Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
550
102.50
201.250
500.50
1000.250
2000.120

Source: Dion Global

Seksaria Finance Share Holding Pattern

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Seksaria Finance Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Sep 21, 2026, 10:23 PM IST ISTSeksaria Finance - Disclosure Of Inter-Se Transfer Of Shares Between The Promoters/ Promoter Group With Regulation 10(5) Of S
Sep 19, 2026, 05:07 AM IST ISTSeksaria Finance - Disclosure Of Inter-Se Transfer Of Shares Between The Promoters/ Promoter Group With Regulation 10(5) Of S

Source: Dion Global

About Seksaria Finance

Finance & Investments

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Vivek Seksaria
    Director
  • Mr. Yashasvi Seksaria
    Director
  • Mr. Hemant Ruia
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Deepak Bubna
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Piyush Pandya
    Independent Director

FAQs on Seksaria Finance Share Price

What is the share price of Seksaria Finance?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Seksaria Finance is ₹30.00 as on Sep 24, 2026.

What kind of stock is Seksaria Finance?

The Seksaria Finance is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Seksaria Finance?

The market cap of Seksaria Finance is ₹30.24 Cr as on Sep 24, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Seksaria Finance?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Seksaria Finance are ₹30.00 and ₹29.43.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Seksaria Finance?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Seksaria Finance stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Seksaria Finance is ₹25.00 and 52-week low of Seksaria Finance is ₹25.00 as on Sep 24, 2026.

How has the Seksaria Finance performed historically in terms of returns?

The Seksaria Finance has shown returns of 20.0% over the past day, 20.0% for the past month, 20.0% over 3 months, 20.0% over 1 year, 6.27% across 3 years, and 3.71% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Seksaria Finance?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Seksaria Finance are 0.00 and 0.29 on Sep 24, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Seksaria Finance News

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