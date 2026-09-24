Here's the live share price of Seksaria Finance along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Seksaria Finance
|20.00
|20.00
|20.00
|20.00
|20.00
|6.27
|3.71
|ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company
|1.61
|-2.54
|-6.34
|12.68
|21.67
|6.76
|4.00
|Tata Capital
|-0.65
|-6.23
|-3.54
|4.59
|3.40
|1.16
|0.69
|Aditya Birla Capital
|2.19
|-3.47
|0.80
|31.47
|36.27
|31.13
|28.08
|Motilal Oswal Financial Services
|4.45
|3.43
|10.15
|58.72
|9.34
|68.97
|36.42
|HDB Financial Services
|-2.94
|-3.87
|-9.19
|9.41
|-14.26
|-7.59
|-4.63
|Max Financial Services
|-8.82
|-9.72
|-14.83
|-10.52
|-10.63
|15.66
|6.28
|360 One Wam
|2.65
|-8.78
|-0.96
|9.85
|6.18
|27.94
|21.59
|Anand Rathi Wealth
|-1.86
|-0.23
|13.72
|46.05
|50.32
|74.40
|71.48
|Tata Investment Corporation
|-7.22
|3.35
|-0.37
|14.27
|-24.54
|31.07
|38.90
|Nuvama Wealth Management
|0.32
|-3.26
|-2.61
|47.08
|36.81
|49.04
|27.05
|Cholamandalam Financial Holdings
|-4.27
|-7.53
|-13.09
|4.19
|-24.98
|6.93
|15.62
|Angel One
|-1.62
|1.68
|-14.72
|26.18
|32.25
|15.80
|18.34
|Computer Age Management Services
|0.40
|-4.82
|-10.13
|12.18
|-7.77
|12.86
|1.20
|KFIN Technologies
|0.80
|-6.74
|2.21
|-0.37
|-14.85
|25.50
|19.93
|Maharashtra Scooters
|-0.58
|0.13
|4.80
|8.90
|-26.87
|18.06
|22.85
|Prudent Corporate Advisory Services
|-1.16
|-1.92
|9.61
|46.79
|18.36
|41.28
|42.26
|Edelweiss Financial Services
|9.75
|12.21
|12.16
|35.57
|16.43
|38.59
|12.10
|JSW Holdings
|0.60
|0.66
|-7.91
|-11.96
|-39.96
|33.62
|18.77
|JM Financial
|3.63
|-2.04
|0.75
|5.31
|-25.83
|14.18
|6.56
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Seksaria Finance has gained 20.00% compared to peers like ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (21.67%), Tata Capital (3.40%), Aditya Birla Capital (36.27%). From a 5 year perspective, Seksaria Finance has underperformed peers relative to ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (4.00%) and Tata Capital (0.69%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|5
|0
|10
|2.5
|0
|20
|1.25
|0
|50
|0.5
|0
|100
|0.25
|0
|200
|0.12
|0
Source: Dion Global
Date Time
Announcement
|Sep 21, 2026, 10:23 PM IST IST
|Seksaria Finance - Disclosure Of Inter-Se Transfer Of Shares Between The Promoters/ Promoter Group With Regulation 10(5) Of S
|Sep 19, 2026, 05:07 AM IST IST
|Seksaria Finance - Disclosure Of Inter-Se Transfer Of Shares Between The Promoters/ Promoter Group With Regulation 10(5) Of S
Source: Dion Global
Finance & Investments
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Seksaria Finance is ₹30.00 as on Sep 24, 2026.
The Seksaria Finance is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Seksaria Finance is ₹30.24 Cr as on Sep 24, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Seksaria Finance are ₹30.00 and ₹29.43.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Seksaria Finance stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Seksaria Finance is ₹25.00 and 52-week low of Seksaria Finance is ₹25.00 as on Sep 24, 2026.
The Seksaria Finance has shown returns of 20.0% over the past day, 20.0% for the past month, 20.0% over 3 months, 20.0% over 1 year, 6.27% across 3 years, and 3.71% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Seksaria Finance are 0.00 and 0.29 on Sep 24, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global