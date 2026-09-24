What is the share price of Seksaria Finance? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Seksaria Finance is ₹30.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Seksaria Finance? The Seksaria Finance is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Seksaria Finance? The market cap of Seksaria Finance is ₹30.24 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Seksaria Finance? Today’s highest and lowest price of Seksaria Finance are ₹30.00 and ₹29.43.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Seksaria Finance? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Seksaria Finance stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Seksaria Finance is ₹25.00 and 52-week low of Seksaria Finance is ₹25.00 as on .

How has the Seksaria Finance performed historically in terms of returns? The Seksaria Finance has shown returns of 20.0% over the past day, 20.0% for the past month, 20.0% over 3 months, 20.0% over 1 year, 6.27% across 3 years, and 3.71% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Seksaria Finance? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Seksaria Finance are 0.00 and 0.29 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global