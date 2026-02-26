Pune-based deeptech startup Sedemac Mechatronics will open its Rs 1,087.5-crore initial public offering (IPO) for public subscription on March 4, with the price band fixed at Rs 1,287-1,352 per share, valuing the company at Rs 5,970.6 crore.

The offer, entirely an offer for sale (OFS) of 8.043 million shares equity shares, will close on March 6. Anchor investors can bid on March 2, allotment is expected by March 9, and shares are tentatively scheduled to list on the BSE and NSE on March 11.

Since the IPO carries no fresh issue component, Sedemac will not receive any proceeds — all funds will accrue to the selling shareholders. Promoters Manish Sharma and Ashwini Amit Dixit, along with investor shareholders including A91 Emerging Fund II, Xponentia Opportunities Fund, NRJN Family Trust, and 360 One, are offloading their stakes through the OFS. Employees will receive shares worth Rs 1 crore at a discount of Rs 128 to the final offer price.

The minimum lot size is 11 shares, requiring a minimum retail investment of Rs 14,872 at the upper price band. Half the net offer is reserved for qualified institutional buyers, 15% for non-institutional investors, and 35% for retail investors.

ICICI Securities, Avendus Capital, and Axis Capital are the book-running lead managers, while MUFG Intime India is the registrar.

Incorporated in 2007 and backed by Xponentia Capital and A91 Partners, Sedemac designs and manufactures powertrain controllers, motor control products, and integrated starter-generator electronic control units (ECUs) for automotive and industrial applications. It supplies to original equipment manufacturers (OEMS) across India, the US, and Europe, and claims over 75% market share in genset controllers in India. The company operates two manufacturing facilities in Pune.

Sedemac reported revenue from operations of Rs 658.4 crore in FY25, up 24% year-on-year, while profit after tax jumped nearly eight-fold to Rs 47 crore from Rs 5.8 crore in FY24. In the nine months ended December 2025, revenue stood at Rs 770.7 crore with a PAT of Rs 71.5 crore.