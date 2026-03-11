SEDEMAC Mechatronics surged 19.34% to an intra-day high of Rs 1,613.50 on the National Stock Exchange from the issue price. The company debuted on the exchanges at Rs 1,535, a premium of 13.5% to the issue price. It surged nearly 6% higher than the listing price.

SEDEMAC Mechatronics IPO: Key details

The IPO raised Rs 1,087.35 crores through an entirely offer for sale of 0.80 crore shares. The company set the issue price at Rs 1,352 per equity share.

The issue had opened for bidding on March 4 and ended on March 06. The allotment for IPO shares was finalised on March 09.

SEDEMAC Mechatronics IPO: Lot size

A retail applicant needed to apply for a minimum of one lot, amounting to Rs 14,872. The lot size investment for a small NII is 14 lots of 154 shares, totalling Rs 2 lakh, and for a big NII, it is 68 lots of 748 shares, aggregating to Rs 10 lakh.

The issue includes a reservation of up to 8,169 shares for employees offered at a discount of Rs 128 to the issue price.

Book runner and registrar

ICICI Securities is the book-running lead manager for the IPO, and MUFG Intime India is the registrar of the issue.

SEDEMAC Mechatronics

SEDEMAC Mechatronics is a Pune-based technology company that specialises in control electronics. It designs and manufactures powertrain controllers, motor control products, and integrated starter-generator solutions for automotive and industrial applications.

Incorporated in 2007, the company focuses on innovation through patented sensor-less motor control technology, enabling precise performance without external sensors.

SEDEMAC works closely with major OEMs, offering reliable, efficient, and scalable electronic solutions.