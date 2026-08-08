What is the share price of Securekloud Technologies? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Securekloud Technologies is ₹19.66 as on .

What kind of stock is Securekloud Technologies? The Securekloud Technologies is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Securekloud Technologies? The market cap of Securekloud Technologies is ₹65.69 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Securekloud Technologies? Today’s highest and lowest price of Securekloud Technologies are ₹19.85 and ₹18.49.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Securekloud Technologies? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Securekloud Technologies stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Securekloud Technologies is ₹34.00 and 52-week low of Securekloud Technologies is ₹16.13 as on .

How has the Securekloud Technologies performed historically in terms of returns? The Securekloud Technologies has shown returns of 6.44% over the past day, 5.59% for the past month, -15.04% over 3 months, -14.74% over 1 year, -23.87% across 3 years, and -27.55% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Securekloud Technologies? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Securekloud Technologies are -0.42 and -1.28 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global