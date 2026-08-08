Here's the live share price of Securekloud Technologies along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Securekloud Technologies
|9.28
|5.59
|-15.04
|-10.80
|-14.74
|-23.87
|-27.55
|Tata Consultancy Services
|3.72
|17.07
|2.16
|-16.74
|-19.48
|-11.03
|-5.88
|Infosys
|3.81
|9.47
|0.91
|-21.64
|-18.40
|-5.56
|-6.74
|HCL Technologies
|0.18
|15.44
|13.98
|-15.80
|-8.64
|5.43
|5.12
|Wipro
|1.69
|7.89
|-5.40
|-18.86
|-22.99
|-3.15
|-8.95
|Tech Mahindra
|-0.10
|14.09
|13.93
|1.79
|11.19
|11.70
|5.10
|LTM
|7.02
|20.98
|9.83
|-17.08
|-7.37
|-2.57
|-0.36
|Billionbrains Garage Ventures
|-1.90
|-1.27
|-8.36
|14.88
|45.64
|13.35
|7.81
|Oracle Financial Services Software
|4.85
|5.71
|23.47
|61.32
|36.69
|43.60
|21.35
|Persistent Systems
|-1.35
|12.10
|9.87
|-6.83
|5.65
|30.91
|28.44
|Coforge
|3.15
|16.97
|38.14
|14.54
|4.11
|21.59
|13.08
|Mphasis
|5.89
|4.45
|13.25
|-5.09
|-8.25
|2.11
|-1.70
|Tata Technologies
|16.84
|20.05
|38.46
|41.04
|30.65
|-12.74
|-7.85
|Hexaware Technologies
|-1.80
|2.22
|19.72
|-8.40
|-24.06
|-10.32
|-6.32
|Tata Elxsi
|2.87
|1.94
|-12.00
|-27.78
|-35.64
|-19.25
|-2.40
|Pine Labs
|10.97
|4.26
|-23.30
|-28.64
|-38.62
|-15.01
|-9.30
|TBO Tek
|5.35
|7.26
|27.65
|6.20
|18.44
|4.76
|2.83
|KPIT Technologies
|4.86
|11.45
|-13.20
|-34.96
|-48.16
|-18.31
|15.75
|Fractal Analytics
|0.82
|-2.82
|-25.64
|-3.35
|-3.35
|-1.13
|-0.68
|Sigma Advanced Systems
|12.63
|29.84
|129.06
|273.24
|483.89
|159.97
|116.29
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Securekloud Technologies has declined 14.74% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-19.48%), Infosys (-18.40%), HCL Technologies (-8.64%). From a 5 year perspective, Securekloud Technologies has underperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-5.88%) and Infosys (-6.74%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|17.96
|18.22
|10
|17.86
|18.13
|20
|18.18
|18.25
|50
|19.13
|19.14
|100
|20.88
|20.3
|200
|21.94
|21.81
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Securekloud Technologies saw a drop in promoter holding to 43.35%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.02%, and public shareholding moved up to 56.62% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 08, 2026, 12:25 AM IST IST
|Securekloud Tech - Announcement Under Reg 30 - Actions Taken Or Orders Passed
|Aug 04, 2026, 06:08 AM IST IST
|Securekloud Tech - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration & Approval Of Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & Consoli
|Aug 01, 2026, 09:48 PM IST IST
|Securekloud Tech - Announcement Under Reg 30 - Action(S) Taken Or Orders Passed
|Jul 13, 2026, 08:48 PM IST IST
|Securekloud Tech - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 16, 2026, 08:22 PM IST IST
|Securekloud Tech - Disclosure Under Reg 30 Of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015
Source: Dion Global
Securekloud Technologies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/05/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72300TN1993PLC101852 and registration number is 101852. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Computer programming, consultancy and related activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 22.45 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 16.71 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Securekloud Technologies is ₹19.66 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Securekloud Technologies is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Securekloud Technologies is ₹65.69 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Securekloud Technologies are ₹19.85 and ₹18.49.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Securekloud Technologies stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Securekloud Technologies is ₹34.00 and 52-week low of Securekloud Technologies is ₹16.13 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Securekloud Technologies has shown returns of 6.44% over the past day, 5.59% for the past month, -15.04% over 3 months, -14.74% over 1 year, -23.87% across 3 years, and -27.55% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Securekloud Technologies are -0.42 and -1.28 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global