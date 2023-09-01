What is the Market Cap of Securekloud Technologies Ltd.? The market cap of Securekloud Technologies Ltd. is ₹136.65 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Securekloud Technologies Ltd.? P/E ratio of Securekloud Technologies Ltd. is -119.77 and PB ratio of Securekloud Technologies Ltd. is 1.28 as on .

What is the share price of Securekloud Technologies Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Securekloud Technologies Ltd. is ₹40.90 as on .