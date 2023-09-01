Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Securekloud Technologies Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

SECUREKLOUD TECHNOLOGIES LTD.

Sector : IT Consulting & Software | Smallcap | NSE
₹40.90 Closed
0.740.3
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Securekloud Technologies Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹39.35₹41.20
₹40.90
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹30.15₹76.95
₹40.90
Open Price
₹40.60
Prev. Close
₹40.60
Volume
35,603

Securekloud Technologies Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R141.65
  • R242.35
  • R343.5
  • Pivot
    40.5
  • S139.8
  • S238.65
  • S337.95

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 562.5840.81
  • 1063.5541.21
  • 206341.95
  • 5062.0241.71
  • 10068.8741.71
  • 20085.2647.31

Securekloud Technologies Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
1.24-9.4113.77-6.30-25.6461.98-87.20
-0.06-2.111.66-0.197.9050.4364.61
1.675.769.42-3.49-1.3957.94101.34
2.764.153.847.6928.0571.95126.05
1.622.312.266.501.4453.3080.03
3.436.556.7211.8016.97114.57199.09
3.247.399.578.9816.6468.7264.70
-2.06-0.914.0025.21-27.51380.36524.28
1.726.0423.0518.0916.17115.7694.98
-0.241.38-4.5917.59-19.25563.82404.02
7.8915.267.1512.9463.04476.32562.16
4.346.8814.3730.7833.2539.190.55
3.7212.5219.5026.7855.73188.31294.68
4.639.919.1242.26110.561,364.271,055.07
7.5816.9724.6279.55105.02342.31131.96
2.39-0.415.6235.2492.24351.95302.08
9.0422.2653.6690.7464.13213.6576.12
-3.01-18.9324.3446.2034.12344.612,279.46
3.938.7437.3485.58131.18209.1558.87
5.909.8221.6760.4221.32291.48177.78

Securekloud Technologies Ltd. Share Holdings

Securekloud Technologies Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
10 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
31 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
08 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Securekloud Technologies Ltd.

Securekloud Technologies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/05/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72300TN1993PLC101852 and registration number is 101852. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Computer programming, consultancy and related activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 44.23 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 16.09 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Suresh Venkatachari
    Chairman & CEO
  • Mr. Lakshmanan Kannappan
    Director
  • Ms. Babita Singaram
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Biju Chandran
    Independent Director

FAQs on Securekloud Technologies Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Securekloud Technologies Ltd.?

The market cap of Securekloud Technologies Ltd. is ₹136.65 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Securekloud Technologies Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Securekloud Technologies Ltd. is -119.77 and PB ratio of Securekloud Technologies Ltd. is 1.28 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Securekloud Technologies Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Securekloud Technologies Ltd. is ₹40.90 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Securekloud Technologies Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Securekloud Technologies Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Securekloud Technologies Ltd. is ₹76.95 and 52-week low of Securekloud Technologies Ltd. is ₹30.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data