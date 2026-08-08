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Securekloud Technologies Share Price

NSE
BSE

SECUREKLOUD TECHNOLOGIES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Information Technology

Here's the live share price of Securekloud Technologies along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹19.66 Closed
6.44₹ 1.19
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Securekloud Technologies Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹18.49₹19.85
₹19.66
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹16.13₹34.00
₹19.66
Open Price
₹18.49
Prev. Close
₹18.47
Volume
5,565

Source: Dion Global

Securekloud Technologies Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Securekloud Technologies		9.285.59-15.04-10.80-14.74-23.87-27.55
Tata Consultancy Services		3.7217.072.16-16.74-19.48-11.03-5.88
Infosys		3.819.470.91-21.64-18.40-5.56-6.74
HCL Technologies		0.1815.4413.98-15.80-8.645.435.12
Wipro		1.697.89-5.40-18.86-22.99-3.15-8.95
Tech Mahindra		-0.1014.0913.931.7911.1911.705.10
LTM		7.0220.989.83-17.08-7.37-2.57-0.36
Billionbrains Garage Ventures		-1.90-1.27-8.3614.8845.6413.357.81
Oracle Financial Services Software		4.855.7123.4761.3236.6943.6021.35
Persistent Systems		-1.3512.109.87-6.835.6530.9128.44
Coforge		3.1516.9738.1414.544.1121.5913.08
Mphasis		5.894.4513.25-5.09-8.252.11-1.70
Tata Technologies		16.8420.0538.4641.0430.65-12.74-7.85
Hexaware Technologies		-1.802.2219.72-8.40-24.06-10.32-6.32
Tata Elxsi		2.871.94-12.00-27.78-35.64-19.25-2.40
Pine Labs		10.974.26-23.30-28.64-38.62-15.01-9.30
TBO Tek		5.357.2627.656.2018.444.762.83
KPIT Technologies		4.8611.45-13.20-34.96-48.16-18.3115.75
Fractal Analytics		0.82-2.82-25.64-3.35-3.35-1.13-0.68
Sigma Advanced Systems		12.6329.84129.06273.24483.89159.97116.29

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Securekloud Technologies has declined 14.74% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-19.48%), Infosys (-18.40%), HCL Technologies (-8.64%). From a 5 year perspective, Securekloud Technologies has underperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-5.88%) and Infosys (-6.74%).

Securekloud Technologies Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Securekloud Technologies Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
517.9618.22
1017.8618.13
2018.1818.25
5019.1319.14
10020.8820.3
20021.9421.81

Source: Dion Global

Securekloud Technologies Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Securekloud Technologies saw a drop in promoter holding to 43.35%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.02%, and public shareholding moved up to 56.62% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Securekloud Technologies Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 08, 2026, 12:25 AM IST ISTSecurekloud Tech - Announcement Under Reg 30 - Actions Taken Or Orders Passed
Aug 04, 2026, 06:08 AM IST ISTSecurekloud Tech - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration & Approval Of Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & Consoli
Aug 01, 2026, 09:48 PM IST ISTSecurekloud Tech - Announcement Under Reg 30 - Action(S) Taken Or Orders Passed
Jul 13, 2026, 08:48 PM IST ISTSecurekloud Tech - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 16, 2026, 08:22 PM IST ISTSecurekloud Tech - Disclosure Under Reg 30 Of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015

Source: Dion Global

About Securekloud Technologies

Securekloud Technologies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/05/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72300TN1993PLC101852 and registration number is 101852. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Computer programming, consultancy and related activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 22.45 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 16.71 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Suresh Venkatachari
    Chairman & CEO
  • Mr. Venkateswaran Krishnamurthy
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. M Vijaykumar
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Panchi Samuthirakani
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Jayanthi Talluri
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Venkatesh Rajaratnam
    Independent Director

FAQs on Securekloud Technologies Share Price

What is the share price of Securekloud Technologies?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Securekloud Technologies is ₹19.66 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Securekloud Technologies?

The Securekloud Technologies is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Securekloud Technologies?

The market cap of Securekloud Technologies is ₹65.69 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Securekloud Technologies?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Securekloud Technologies are ₹19.85 and ₹18.49.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Securekloud Technologies?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Securekloud Technologies stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Securekloud Technologies is ₹34.00 and 52-week low of Securekloud Technologies is ₹16.13 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Securekloud Technologies performed historically in terms of returns?

The Securekloud Technologies has shown returns of 6.44% over the past day, 5.59% for the past month, -15.04% over 3 months, -14.74% over 1 year, -23.87% across 3 years, and -27.55% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Securekloud Technologies?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Securekloud Technologies are -0.42 and -1.28 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Securekloud Technologies News

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