Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|1.24
|-9.41
|13.77
|-6.30
|-25.64
|61.98
|-87.20
|-0.06
|-2.11
|1.66
|-0.19
|7.90
|50.43
|64.61
|1.67
|5.76
|9.42
|-3.49
|-1.39
|57.94
|101.34
|2.76
|4.15
|3.84
|7.69
|28.05
|71.95
|126.05
|1.62
|2.31
|2.26
|6.50
|1.44
|53.30
|80.03
|3.43
|6.55
|6.72
|11.80
|16.97
|114.57
|199.09
|3.24
|7.39
|9.57
|8.98
|16.64
|68.72
|64.70
|-2.06
|-0.91
|4.00
|25.21
|-27.51
|380.36
|524.28
|1.72
|6.04
|23.05
|18.09
|16.17
|115.76
|94.98
|-0.24
|1.38
|-4.59
|17.59
|-19.25
|563.82
|404.02
|7.89
|15.26
|7.15
|12.94
|63.04
|476.32
|562.16
|4.34
|6.88
|14.37
|30.78
|33.25
|39.19
|0.55
|3.72
|12.52
|19.50
|26.78
|55.73
|188.31
|294.68
|4.63
|9.91
|9.12
|42.26
|110.56
|1,364.27
|1,055.07
|7.58
|16.97
|24.62
|79.55
|105.02
|342.31
|131.96
|2.39
|-0.41
|5.62
|35.24
|92.24
|351.95
|302.08
|9.04
|22.26
|53.66
|90.74
|64.13
|213.65
|76.12
|-3.01
|-18.93
|24.34
|46.20
|34.12
|344.61
|2,279.46
|3.93
|8.74
|37.34
|85.58
|131.18
|209.15
|58.87
|5.90
|9.82
|21.67
|60.42
|21.32
|291.48
|177.78
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|10 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|29 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|31 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|08 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Securekloud Technologies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/05/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72300TN1993PLC101852 and registration number is 101852. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Computer programming, consultancy and related activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 44.23 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 16.09 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Securekloud Technologies Ltd. is ₹136.65 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Securekloud Technologies Ltd. is -119.77 and PB ratio of Securekloud Technologies Ltd. is 1.28 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Securekloud Technologies Ltd. is ₹40.90 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Securekloud Technologies Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Securekloud Technologies Ltd. is ₹76.95 and 52-week low of Securekloud Technologies Ltd. is ₹30.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.