Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|14.53
|0.50
|-18.29
|-33.99
|32.78
|1,072.49
|21.47
|-4.65
|8.92
|22.15
|40.96
|17.08
|-45.07
|-45.07
|2.31
|0.79
|28.62
|33.97
|55.36
|-35.96
|-35.96
|-0.23
|1.15
|2.79
|14.57
|20.26
|116.32
|123.28
|0.19
|-8.28
|6.79
|14.97
|-9.62
|179.15
|333.02
|2.00
|17.52
|55.51
|75.90
|126.88
|1,122.46
|590.43
|-0.48
|5.64
|13.38
|31.00
|2.19
|26.68
|-11.83
|1.23
|-1.80
|8.12
|31.65
|29.21
|109.91
|42.33
|0.08
|-0.21
|3.22
|22.65
|-25.44
|15.74
|-56.23
|-0.36
|-9.38
|11.01
|26.18
|37.70
|50.42
|50.42
|-3.95
|0.42
|16.32
|28.73
|49.93
|105.43
|53.81
|5.70
|1.76
|17.41
|37.51
|26.06
|31.50
|45.38
|-1.15
|10.32
|30.38
|39.58
|29.59
|18.94
|18.94
|0.92
|-0.48
|-0.83
|-2.24
|-1.30
|473.69
|487.28
|5.39
|5.89
|9.11
|-3.53
|-27.31
|3.86
|-3.90
|-2.96
|11.88
|14.64
|94.19
|39.17
|93.14
|93.14
|4.13
|-35.73
|-10.48
|16.09
|9.67
|9.67
|9.67
|0.77
|13.94
|27.41
|27.13
|63.02
|105.98
|-36.44
|-0.24
|-4.03
|2.96
|23.22
|-11.50
|17.10
|14.67
|-0.26
|-3.44
|3.24
|-3.00
|-9.01
|-9.01
|-9.01
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|11 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|23 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|19 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|31 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|28 Dec, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Others
SecUR Credentials Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/08/2001 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74110MH2001PLC133050 and registration number is 133050. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Services - Others. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 51.34 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.89 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of SecUR Credentials Ltd. is ₹82.54 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of SecUR Credentials Ltd. is 10.47 and PB ratio of SecUR Credentials Ltd. is 2.0 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for SecUR Credentials Ltd. is ₹20.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which SecUR Credentials Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of SecUR Credentials Ltd. is ₹36.40 and 52-week low of SecUR Credentials Ltd. is ₹12.29 as on Sep 01, 2023.