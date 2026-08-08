What is the share price of SecUR Credentials? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for SecUR Credentials is ₹1.63 as on .

What kind of stock is SecUR Credentials? The SecUR Credentials is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of SecUR Credentials? The market cap of SecUR Credentials is ₹6.69 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of SecUR Credentials? Today’s highest and lowest price of SecUR Credentials are ₹1.70 and ₹1.63.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of SecUR Credentials? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which SecUR Credentials stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of SecUR Credentials is ₹19.90 and 52-week low of SecUR Credentials is ₹1.63 as on .

How has the SecUR Credentials performed historically in terms of returns? The SecUR Credentials has shown returns of -4.68% over the past day, -13.76% for the past month, -44.56% over 3 months, -91.44% over 1 year, -55.26% across 3 years, and -38.28% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of SecUR Credentials? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of SecUR Credentials are 0.00 and 0.16 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global