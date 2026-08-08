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SecUR Credentials Share Price

NSE
BSE

SECUR CREDENTIALS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Service

Here's the live share price of SecUR Credentials along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹1.63 Closed
-4.68₹ -0.08
As on Apr 15, 2025, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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SecUR Credentials Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1.63₹1.70
₹1.63
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1.63₹19.90
₹1.63
Open Price
₹1.70
Prev. Close
₹1.71
Volume
92,649

Source: Dion Global

SecUR Credentials Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
SecUR Credentials		0-13.76-44.56-60.82-91.44-55.26-38.28
Crisil		5.5017.0610.83-1.99-11.266.3310.67
Urban Company		10.593.29-2.4516.06-14.37-5.04-3.05
Central Mine Planning & Design Institute		3.79-6.5019.6361.6461.6417.3610.08
National Securities Depository		0.70-2.78-5.38-15.18-26.89-4.27-2.58
International Gemological Institute		0.761.74-2.087.58-0.22-8.85-5.41
Indegene		7.1212.263.8412.34-4.24-1.13-0.68
WeWork India Management		0.702.2139.4728.9920.506.413.80
SIS		3.392.079.6726.0617.39-0.42-1.54
PDS		-0.77-0.0620.103.239.293.795.11
Quess Corp		-6.723.6336.7547.1011.81-9.87-18.45
CMS Info Systems		3.302.02-5.50-15.32-39.12-11.212.80
TeamLease Services		0.65-11.23-7.70-10.99-28.90-19.71-20.31
Bluspring Enterprises		-2.376.3867.0697.7735.9311.096.51
Updater Services		3.6911.6126.8834.14-19.25-9.41-5.76
IIRM Holdings India		-4.706.1153.3247.6171.6891.1077.40
Krystal Integrated Services		0.28-0.73-2.37-2.49-4.73-5.46-3.32
Innovision		-0.37-1.49-13.19-23.82-23.82-8.67-5.30
Majestic Auto		13.8145.3153.0739.0966.4444.2726.63
Qualitek Labs		6.38-4.7131.9630.4347.1131.1517.67

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, SecUR Credentials has declined 91.44% compared to peers like Crisil (-11.26%), Urban Company (-14.37%), Central Mine Planning & Design Institute (61.64%). From a 5 year perspective, SecUR Credentials has underperformed peers relative to Crisil (10.67%) and Urban Company (-3.05%).

SecUR Credentials Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

SecUR Credentials Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
51.81.81
102.052.06
202.642.43
503.13.23
1004.354.91
2009.378.44

Source: Dion Global

SecUR Credentials Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, SecUR Credentials remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 100.01% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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SecUR Credentials Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 02:43 AM IST ISTSecUR Credentials - Audited Financial Results For The Fourth Quarter And Financial Year Ended On 31St March 2025
Aug 06, 2026, 02:34 AM IST ISTSecUR Credentials - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Meeting Of Board Of Directors Held Today I.E. 05Th August, 2026 Purs
Aug 05, 2026, 12:29 AM IST ISTSecUR Credentials - Financial Results For Quarter Ended 31St Decemer 2024
Aug 05, 2026, 12:25 AM IST ISTSecUR Credentials - Financial Results For Quarter And Half Year Ended 30Th Septmeber 2024
Aug 01, 2026, 11:09 PM IST ISTSecUR Credentials - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Meeting Of Board Of Directors Held Today I.E. 01St August, 2026 Purs

Source: Dion Global

About SecUR Credentials

SecUR Credentials Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/08/2001 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74110MH2001PLC133050 and registration number is 133050. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Investigation activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 28.13 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 41.06 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2024.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Ashish Ramesh Mahendrakar
    Chairperson & Executive Director
  • Mr. Bhimsen Vishwanath Pawar
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Amit Kumar Bharti
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Shireen Khan
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on SecUR Credentials Share Price

What is the share price of SecUR Credentials?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for SecUR Credentials is ₹1.63 as on Apr 15, 2025.

What kind of stock is SecUR Credentials?

The SecUR Credentials is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of SecUR Credentials?

The market cap of SecUR Credentials is ₹6.69 Cr as on Apr 15, 2025.

What are today's High and Low prices of SecUR Credentials?

Today’s highest and lowest price of SecUR Credentials are ₹1.70 and ₹1.63.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of SecUR Credentials?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which SecUR Credentials stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of SecUR Credentials is ₹19.90 and 52-week low of SecUR Credentials is ₹1.63 as on Apr 15, 2025.

How has the SecUR Credentials performed historically in terms of returns?

The SecUR Credentials has shown returns of -4.68% over the past day, -13.76% for the past month, -44.56% over 3 months, -91.44% over 1 year, -55.26% across 3 years, and -38.28% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of SecUR Credentials?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of SecUR Credentials are 0.00 and 0.16 on Apr 15, 2025. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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