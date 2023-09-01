Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

SecUR Credentials Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

SECUR CREDENTIALS LTD.

Sector : Services - Others | Smallcap | NSE
₹20.10 Closed
11.672.1
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

SecUR Credentials Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹18.15₹20.55
₹20.10
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹12.29₹36.40
₹20.10
Open Price
₹18.20
Prev. Close
₹18.00
Volume
28,45,876

SecUR Credentials Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R121.35
  • R222.15
  • R323.75
  • Pivot
    19.75
  • S118.95
  • S217.35
  • S316.55

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 575.6617.74
  • 1069.9717.95
  • 2063.3618.52
  • 5062.9120.03
  • 10060.3221.66
  • 20048.6422.11

SecUR Credentials Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
14.530.50-18.29-33.9932.781,072.4921.47
-4.658.9222.1540.9617.08-45.07-45.07
2.310.7928.6233.9755.36-35.96-35.96
-0.231.152.7914.5720.26116.32123.28
0.19-8.286.7914.97-9.62179.15333.02
2.0017.5255.5175.90126.881,122.46590.43
-0.485.6413.3831.002.1926.68-11.83
1.23-1.808.1231.6529.21109.9142.33
0.08-0.213.2222.65-25.4415.74-56.23
-0.36-9.3811.0126.1837.7050.4250.42
-3.950.4216.3228.7349.93105.4353.81
5.701.7617.4137.5126.0631.5045.38
-1.1510.3230.3839.5829.5918.9418.94
0.92-0.48-0.83-2.24-1.30473.69487.28
5.395.899.11-3.53-27.313.86-3.90
-2.9611.8814.6494.1939.1793.1493.14
4.13-35.73-10.4816.099.679.679.67
0.7713.9427.4127.1363.02105.98-36.44
-0.24-4.032.9623.22-11.5017.1014.67
-0.26-3.443.24-3.00-9.01-9.01-9.01

SecUR Credentials Ltd. Share Holdings

SecUR Credentials Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
23 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
19 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
31 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
28 Dec, 2022Board MeetingOthers

About SecUR Credentials Ltd.

SecUR Credentials Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/08/2001 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74110MH2001PLC133050 and registration number is 133050. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Services - Others. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 51.34 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.89 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Prateek Jain
    Addnl. & Ind.Director
  • Mr. Rahul Suresh Belwalkar
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Amit Kumar Bharti
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Mithun Lalitkumar Kothari
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Shireen Khan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Jaykrishan Darji
    Addnl. & Ind.Director

FAQs on SecUR Credentials Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of SecUR Credentials Ltd.?

The market cap of SecUR Credentials Ltd. is ₹82.54 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of SecUR Credentials Ltd.?

P/E ratio of SecUR Credentials Ltd. is 10.47 and PB ratio of SecUR Credentials Ltd. is 2.0 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of SecUR Credentials Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for SecUR Credentials Ltd. is ₹20.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of SecUR Credentials Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which SecUR Credentials Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of SecUR Credentials Ltd. is ₹36.40 and 52-week low of SecUR Credentials Ltd. is ₹12.29 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data