Here's the live share price of SecUR Credentials along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|SecUR Credentials
|0
|-13.76
|-44.56
|-60.82
|-91.44
|-55.26
|-38.28
|Crisil
|5.50
|17.06
|10.83
|-1.99
|-11.26
|6.33
|10.67
|Urban Company
|10.59
|3.29
|-2.45
|16.06
|-14.37
|-5.04
|-3.05
|Central Mine Planning & Design Institute
|3.79
|-6.50
|19.63
|61.64
|61.64
|17.36
|10.08
|National Securities Depository
|0.70
|-2.78
|-5.38
|-15.18
|-26.89
|-4.27
|-2.58
|International Gemological Institute
|0.76
|1.74
|-2.08
|7.58
|-0.22
|-8.85
|-5.41
|Indegene
|7.12
|12.26
|3.84
|12.34
|-4.24
|-1.13
|-0.68
|WeWork India Management
|0.70
|2.21
|39.47
|28.99
|20.50
|6.41
|3.80
|SIS
|3.39
|2.07
|9.67
|26.06
|17.39
|-0.42
|-1.54
|PDS
|-0.77
|-0.06
|20.10
|3.23
|9.29
|3.79
|5.11
|Quess Corp
|-6.72
|3.63
|36.75
|47.10
|11.81
|-9.87
|-18.45
|CMS Info Systems
|3.30
|2.02
|-5.50
|-15.32
|-39.12
|-11.21
|2.80
|TeamLease Services
|0.65
|-11.23
|-7.70
|-10.99
|-28.90
|-19.71
|-20.31
|Bluspring Enterprises
|-2.37
|6.38
|67.06
|97.77
|35.93
|11.09
|6.51
|Updater Services
|3.69
|11.61
|26.88
|34.14
|-19.25
|-9.41
|-5.76
|IIRM Holdings India
|-4.70
|6.11
|53.32
|47.61
|71.68
|91.10
|77.40
|Krystal Integrated Services
|0.28
|-0.73
|-2.37
|-2.49
|-4.73
|-5.46
|-3.32
|Innovision
|-0.37
|-1.49
|-13.19
|-23.82
|-23.82
|-8.67
|-5.30
|Majestic Auto
|13.81
|45.31
|53.07
|39.09
|66.44
|44.27
|26.63
|Qualitek Labs
|6.38
|-4.71
|31.96
|30.43
|47.11
|31.15
|17.67
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, SecUR Credentials has declined 91.44% compared to peers like Crisil (-11.26%), Urban Company (-14.37%), Central Mine Planning & Design Institute (61.64%). From a 5 year perspective, SecUR Credentials has underperformed peers relative to Crisil (10.67%) and Urban Company (-3.05%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|1.8
|1.81
|10
|2.05
|2.06
|20
|2.64
|2.43
|50
|3.1
|3.23
|100
|4.35
|4.91
|200
|9.37
|8.44
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, SecUR Credentials remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 100.01% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 02:43 AM IST IST
|SecUR Credentials - Audited Financial Results For The Fourth Quarter And Financial Year Ended On 31St March 2025
|Aug 06, 2026, 02:34 AM IST IST
|SecUR Credentials - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Meeting Of Board Of Directors Held Today I.E. 05Th August, 2026 Purs
|Aug 05, 2026, 12:29 AM IST IST
|SecUR Credentials - Financial Results For Quarter Ended 31St Decemer 2024
|Aug 05, 2026, 12:25 AM IST IST
|SecUR Credentials - Financial Results For Quarter And Half Year Ended 30Th Septmeber 2024
|Aug 01, 2026, 11:09 PM IST IST
|SecUR Credentials - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Meeting Of Board Of Directors Held Today I.E. 01St August, 2026 Purs
Source: Dion Global
SecUR Credentials Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/08/2001 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74110MH2001PLC133050 and registration number is 133050. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Investigation activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 28.13 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 41.06 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2024.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for SecUR Credentials is ₹1.63 as on Apr 15, 2025.
The SecUR Credentials is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of SecUR Credentials is ₹6.69 Cr as on Apr 15, 2025.
Today’s highest and lowest price of SecUR Credentials are ₹1.70 and ₹1.63.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which SecUR Credentials stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of SecUR Credentials is ₹19.90 and 52-week low of SecUR Credentials is ₹1.63 as on Apr 15, 2025.
The SecUR Credentials has shown returns of -4.68% over the past day, -13.76% for the past month, -44.56% over 3 months, -91.44% over 1 year, -55.26% across 3 years, and -38.28% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of SecUR Credentials are 0.00 and 0.16 on Apr 15, 2025. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global