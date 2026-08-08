Here are the latest stock prices and performance trends of tobacco companies. You can find the latest news and analysis on tobacco stocks here.
Name
Price (Rs)
Change (Rs)
Change (%)
Trend
Volume (000s)
|VST Industries
|220.35
|0.70
|0.32
|20.19
|ITC
|285.50
|0.50
|0.18
|437.70
|BSE Sensex
|78499.17
|-455.59
|-0.58
|0.00
|Godfrey Phillips India
|2281.75
|-14.25
|-0.62
|19.18
The top gainers among the Tobacco sector stocks today are VST Industries (up 0.32%) and ITC (up 0.18%). On the other hand, the top losers include Godfrey Phillips India (down 0.62%).
Overall, the BSE Sensex is at 78499.17 (down 0.58%), while the Nifty 50 is trading at 24570.65 (down 0.27%).
Meanwhile, you can track all the latest news on the Tobacco sector here.
|Mutual Fund Name
|Weightage (%)
|Top Stock Holding
|1Y Return (%)
|ICICI Prudential FMCG Fund
|18.34
|ITC
|-11.02
|Taurus Largecap Fund
|8.45
|ITC
|9.68