Here are the latest stock prices and performance trends of office equipments companies. You can find the latest news and analysis on office equipments stocks here.
Name
Price (Rs)
Change (Rs)
Change (%)
Trend
Volume (000s)
|BSE Sensex
|78499.17
|-455.59
|-0.58
|0.00
No significant price movements in the Office Equipments sector today.
Overall, the BSE Sensex is at 78499.17 (down 0.58%), while the Nifty 50 is trading at 24570.65 (down 0.27%).
Meanwhile, you can track all the latest news on the Office Equipments sector here.