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List of E-Commerce Stocks in India

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Here are the latest stock prices and performance trends of e-commerce companies. You can find the latest news and analysis on e-commerce stocks here.

E-Commerce Sector
Agriculture / Horticulture / Lives
  • Agriculture / Horticulture / Lives
  • Aluminium
  • Aquaculture
  • Artificial Intelligence (AI)
  • Asset Management Companies (AMCs)
  • Auto Ancillaries
  • Automobiles
  • Aviation
  • Bank (PSU)
  • Bank (Private)
  • Banks
  • Battery Storage
  • Beverages - Alcoholic
  • Beverages - Non-Alcoholic
  • Cables
  • Capital Market
  • Cement
  • Chemicals
  • Commodities
  • Construction
  • Consumer Durables
  • Consumption
  • Data Center
  • Defence
  • Diagnostics
  • Digital
  • Drone
  • E-Commerce
  • EV Charging
  • Edible Fat
  • Education
  • Electric Equipment
  • Electric Vehicles
  • Electronics
  • Electronics Manufacturing (EMS)
  • Energy
  • Engineering
  • Equipments
  • Ethanol
  • FMCG
  • Fertilisers
  • Finance
  • Financial Services
  • Food Processing
  • Gems and Jewellery
  • Glass
  • Green Hydrogen
  • Holding Companies
  • Hospital
  • Hospitality
  • Hotel
  • Housing
  • Housing Finance
  • Information Technology
  • Infrastructure
  • Insurance
  • Internet & E-Commerce
  • Iron and Steel
  • Leather
  • Logistics
  • MNCs
  • Manufacturing
  • Metals - Non Ferrous
  • Mining
  • Mobility
  • NBFC
  • Nuclear Power
  • Office Equipments
  • Oil & Gas Exploration
  • Oil Marketing (OMC)
  • Packaging
  • Paints and Pigments
  • Paper
  • Personal Care
  • Petrochemicals
  • Petroleum
  • Pharmaceuticals and health care
  • Plastics
  • Power
  • Premium Consumption
  • Quick Service Restaurant (QSR)
  • REITS & InvITs
  • Railway PSU
  • Recycling
  • Renewable Energy
  • Restaurant
  • Retail
  • Rubber
  • Rural
  • SME
  • Semiconductor
  • Service
  • Shipbuilding
  • Shipping
  • Silver
  • Small Finance
  • Solar
  • Space
  • Speciality Chemicals
  • Sugar
  • Tea / Coffee
  • Telecommunications
  • Textiles
  • Tobacco
  • Tourism
  • Transport
  • Tyres
  • Waste Management
  • Water Management
  • Wood
Name
Price (Rs)
Change (Rs)
Change (%)
Trend
Volume (000s)
Brainbees Solutions		214.651.000.4733.25
Fone4 Communications (India)		5.24-0.02-0.3810.00
Eternal		315.45-1.55-0.49829.16
IndiaMART InterMESH		1754.00-8.75-0.502.42
FSN E-Commerce Ventures		333.90-1.80-0.54273.74
BSE Sensex		78499.17-455.59-0.580.00
Swiggy		280.35-7.65-2.6614433.97
Indiabulls		29.16-1.39-4.55609.78
Pace E-Commerce Ventures		14.58-0.91-5.8738.40
Indiabulls Enterprises		18.75-1.54-7.59208.36
Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

The top gainers among the E-Commerce sector stocks today are Brainbees Solutions (up 0.47%). On the other hand, the top losers include Indiabulls Enterprises (down 7.59%) and Pace E-Commerce Ventures (down 5.87%).

Overall, the BSE Sensex is at 78499.17 (down 0.58%), while the Nifty 50 is trading at 24570.65 (down 0.27%).

Meanwhile, you can track all the latest news on the E-Commerce sector here.

Best Mutual Funds Invested in the E-Commerce Sector

Mutual Fund NameWeightage (%)Top Stock Holding1Y Return (%)
SBI Technology Opportunities Fund11.51Eternal-1.98
ICICI Prudential Transportation and Logistics Fund11.42Eternal23.73
Axis Innovation Fund11.04Eternal15.97
Aditya Birla Sun Life Digital India Fund10.61Eternal-1.08

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