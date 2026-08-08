Here are the latest stock prices and performance trends of e-commerce companies. You can find the latest news and analysis on e-commerce stocks here.
Name
Price (Rs)
Change (Rs)
Change (%)
Trend
Volume (000s)
|Brainbees Solutions
|214.65
|1.00
|0.47
|33.25
|Fone4 Communications (India)
|5.24
|-0.02
|-0.38
|10.00
|Eternal
|315.45
|-1.55
|-0.49
|829.16
|IndiaMART InterMESH
|1754.00
|-8.75
|-0.50
|2.42
|FSN E-Commerce Ventures
|333.90
|-1.80
|-0.54
|273.74
|BSE Sensex
|78499.17
|-455.59
|-0.58
|0.00
|Swiggy
|280.35
|-7.65
|-2.66
|14433.97
|Indiabulls
|29.16
|-1.39
|-4.55
|609.78
|Pace E-Commerce Ventures
|14.58
|-0.91
|-5.87
|38.40
|Indiabulls Enterprises
|18.75
|-1.54
|-7.59
|208.36
The top gainers among the E-Commerce sector stocks today are Brainbees Solutions (up 0.47%). On the other hand, the top losers include Indiabulls Enterprises (down 7.59%) and Pace E-Commerce Ventures (down 5.87%).
Overall, the BSE Sensex is at 78499.17 (down 0.58%), while the Nifty 50 is trading at 24570.65 (down 0.27%).
Meanwhile, you can track all the latest news on the E-Commerce sector here.
|Mutual Fund Name
|Weightage (%)
|Top Stock Holding
|1Y Return (%)
|SBI Technology Opportunities Fund
|11.51
|Eternal
|-1.98
|ICICI Prudential Transportation and Logistics Fund
|11.42
|Eternal
|23.73
|Axis Innovation Fund
|11.04
|Eternal
|15.97
|Aditya Birla Sun Life Digital India Fund
|10.61
|Eternal
|-1.08