Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Half Yearly Results
|11 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Half Yearly Results
|23 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Bonus issue
|25 May, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Audited & Half Yearly Results
|12 Nov, 2021
|Board Meeting
|Half Yearly Results
SecMark Consultancy Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/08/2011 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67190MH2011PLC220404 and registration number is 220404. Currently company belongs to the Industry of IT Consulting & Software. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 14.54 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.15 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of SecMark Consultancy Ltd. is ₹87.63 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of SecMark Consultancy Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of SecMark Consultancy Ltd. is 3.73 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for SecMark Consultancy Ltd. is ₹84.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which SecMark Consultancy Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of SecMark Consultancy Ltd. is ₹108.00 and 52-week low of SecMark Consultancy Ltd. is ₹65.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.