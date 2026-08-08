What is the share price of SecMark Consultancy? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for SecMark Consultancy is ₹132.45 as on .

What kind of stock is SecMark Consultancy? The SecMark Consultancy is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of SecMark Consultancy? The market cap of SecMark Consultancy is ₹138.37 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of SecMark Consultancy? Today’s highest and lowest price of SecMark Consultancy are ₹132.45 and ₹132.45.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of SecMark Consultancy? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which SecMark Consultancy stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of SecMark Consultancy is ₹147.00 and 52-week low of SecMark Consultancy is ₹85.85 as on .

How has the SecMark Consultancy performed historically in terms of returns? The SecMark Consultancy has shown returns of 7.81% over the past day, -1.49% for the past month, -4.71% over 3 months, 1.11% over 1 year, 15.48% across 3 years, and 30.65% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of SecMark Consultancy? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of SecMark Consultancy are 53.91 and 5.91 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global