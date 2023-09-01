What is the Market Cap of SecMark Consultancy Ltd.? The market cap of SecMark Consultancy Ltd. is ₹87.63 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of SecMark Consultancy Ltd.? P/E ratio of SecMark Consultancy Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of SecMark Consultancy Ltd. is 3.73 as on .

What is the share price of SecMark Consultancy Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for SecMark Consultancy Ltd. is ₹84.50 as on .