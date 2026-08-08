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SecMark Consultancy Share Price

NSE
BSE

SECMARK CONSULTANCY

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Information Technology

Here's the live share price of SecMark Consultancy along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹132.45 Closed
7.81₹ 9.60
As on Aug 06, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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SecMark Consultancy Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹132.45₹132.45
₹132.45
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹85.85₹147.00
₹132.45
Open Price
₹132.45
Prev. Close
₹122.85
Volume
1

Source: Dion Global

SecMark Consultancy Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
SecMark Consultancy		6.39-1.49-4.7131.141.1115.4830.65
Tata Consultancy Services		3.7217.072.16-16.74-19.48-11.03-5.88
Infosys		3.819.470.91-21.64-18.40-5.56-6.74
HCL Technologies		0.1815.4413.98-15.80-8.645.435.12
Wipro		1.697.89-5.40-18.86-22.99-3.15-8.95
Tech Mahindra		-0.1014.0913.931.7911.1911.705.10
LTM		7.0220.989.83-17.08-7.37-2.57-0.36
Billionbrains Garage Ventures		-1.90-1.27-8.3614.8845.6413.357.81
Oracle Financial Services Software		4.855.7123.4761.3236.6943.6021.35
Persistent Systems		-1.3512.109.87-6.835.6530.9128.44
Coforge		3.1516.9738.1414.544.1121.5913.08
Mphasis		5.894.4513.25-5.09-8.252.11-1.70
Tata Technologies		16.8420.0538.4641.0430.65-12.74-7.85
Hexaware Technologies		-1.802.2219.72-8.40-24.06-10.32-6.32
Tata Elxsi		2.871.94-12.00-27.78-35.64-19.25-2.40
Pine Labs		10.974.26-23.30-28.64-38.62-15.01-9.30
TBO Tek		5.357.2627.656.2018.444.762.83
KPIT Technologies		4.8611.45-13.20-34.96-48.16-18.3115.75
Fractal Analytics		0.82-2.82-25.64-3.35-3.35-1.13-0.68
Sigma Advanced Systems		12.6329.84129.06273.24483.89159.97116.29

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, SecMark Consultancy has gained 1.11% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-19.48%), Infosys (-18.40%), HCL Technologies (-8.64%). From a 5 year perspective, SecMark Consultancy has outperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-5.88%) and Infosys (-6.74%).

SecMark Consultancy Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

SecMark Consultancy Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5126.91123.7
10126.91124.96
20126.41125.89
50127.59125.23
100120.18123.12
200121.26121.68

Source: Dion Global

SecMark Consultancy Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, SecMark Consultancy remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 25.00% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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SecMark Consultancy Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 03:19 AM IST ISTSecMark Consultancy - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting Intimation To Consider And Approve Unaudited (Standalone & C
Jul 10, 2026, 09:33 PM IST ISTSecMark Consultancy - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 04, 2026, 01:06 AM IST ISTSecMark Consultancy - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Acquisition
Jun 23, 2026, 04:10 AM IST ISTSecMark Consultancy - Results-Delay in Financial Results
May 14, 2026, 02:06 AM IST ISTSecMark Consultancy - To Consider And Approve Proposal For Business Of An Account Aggregator (NBFC AA)

Source: Dion Global

About SecMark Consultancy

SecMark Consultancy Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/08/2011 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67190MH2011PLC220404 and registration number is 220404. Currently company belongs to the Industry of IT Consulting & Software. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 37.54 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.45 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Binod Chandra Maharana
    Chairman(NonExe.&Ind.Director)
  • Mr. Ravi Vijay Ramaiya
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Sagar Mansukhbhai Thanki
    Executive Director & CFO
  • Mr. Michael Nanson D�souza
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Shardul Jashwantlal Shah
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Ms. Priti Nigam Gandhi
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on SecMark Consultancy Share Price

What is the share price of SecMark Consultancy?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for SecMark Consultancy is ₹132.45 as on Aug 06, 2026.

What kind of stock is SecMark Consultancy?

The SecMark Consultancy is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of SecMark Consultancy?

The market cap of SecMark Consultancy is ₹138.37 Cr as on Aug 06, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of SecMark Consultancy?

Today’s highest and lowest price of SecMark Consultancy are ₹132.45 and ₹132.45.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of SecMark Consultancy?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which SecMark Consultancy stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of SecMark Consultancy is ₹147.00 and 52-week low of SecMark Consultancy is ₹85.85 as on Aug 06, 2026.

How has the SecMark Consultancy performed historically in terms of returns?

The SecMark Consultancy has shown returns of 7.81% over the past day, -1.49% for the past month, -4.71% over 3 months, 1.11% over 1 year, 15.48% across 3 years, and 30.65% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of SecMark Consultancy?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of SecMark Consultancy are 53.91 and 5.91 on Aug 06, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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