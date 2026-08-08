Here's the live share price of SecMark Consultancy along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|SecMark Consultancy
|6.39
|-1.49
|-4.71
|31.14
|1.11
|15.48
|30.65
|Tata Consultancy Services
|3.72
|17.07
|2.16
|-16.74
|-19.48
|-11.03
|-5.88
|Infosys
|3.81
|9.47
|0.91
|-21.64
|-18.40
|-5.56
|-6.74
|HCL Technologies
|0.18
|15.44
|13.98
|-15.80
|-8.64
|5.43
|5.12
|Wipro
|1.69
|7.89
|-5.40
|-18.86
|-22.99
|-3.15
|-8.95
|Tech Mahindra
|-0.10
|14.09
|13.93
|1.79
|11.19
|11.70
|5.10
|LTM
|7.02
|20.98
|9.83
|-17.08
|-7.37
|-2.57
|-0.36
|Billionbrains Garage Ventures
|-1.90
|-1.27
|-8.36
|14.88
|45.64
|13.35
|7.81
|Oracle Financial Services Software
|4.85
|5.71
|23.47
|61.32
|36.69
|43.60
|21.35
|Persistent Systems
|-1.35
|12.10
|9.87
|-6.83
|5.65
|30.91
|28.44
|Coforge
|3.15
|16.97
|38.14
|14.54
|4.11
|21.59
|13.08
|Mphasis
|5.89
|4.45
|13.25
|-5.09
|-8.25
|2.11
|-1.70
|Tata Technologies
|16.84
|20.05
|38.46
|41.04
|30.65
|-12.74
|-7.85
|Hexaware Technologies
|-1.80
|2.22
|19.72
|-8.40
|-24.06
|-10.32
|-6.32
|Tata Elxsi
|2.87
|1.94
|-12.00
|-27.78
|-35.64
|-19.25
|-2.40
|Pine Labs
|10.97
|4.26
|-23.30
|-28.64
|-38.62
|-15.01
|-9.30
|TBO Tek
|5.35
|7.26
|27.65
|6.20
|18.44
|4.76
|2.83
|KPIT Technologies
|4.86
|11.45
|-13.20
|-34.96
|-48.16
|-18.31
|15.75
|Fractal Analytics
|0.82
|-2.82
|-25.64
|-3.35
|-3.35
|-1.13
|-0.68
|Sigma Advanced Systems
|12.63
|29.84
|129.06
|273.24
|483.89
|159.97
|116.29
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, SecMark Consultancy has gained 1.11% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-19.48%), Infosys (-18.40%), HCL Technologies (-8.64%). From a 5 year perspective, SecMark Consultancy has outperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-5.88%) and Infosys (-6.74%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|126.91
|123.7
|10
|126.91
|124.96
|20
|126.41
|125.89
|50
|127.59
|125.23
|100
|120.18
|123.12
|200
|121.26
|121.68
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, SecMark Consultancy remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 25.00% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 03:19 AM IST IST
|SecMark Consultancy - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting Intimation To Consider And Approve Unaudited (Standalone & C
|Jul 10, 2026, 09:33 PM IST IST
|SecMark Consultancy - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 04, 2026, 01:06 AM IST IST
|SecMark Consultancy - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Acquisition
|Jun 23, 2026, 04:10 AM IST IST
|SecMark Consultancy - Results-Delay in Financial Results
|May 14, 2026, 02:06 AM IST IST
|SecMark Consultancy - To Consider And Approve Proposal For Business Of An Account Aggregator (NBFC AA)
Source: Dion Global
SecMark Consultancy Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/08/2011 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67190MH2011PLC220404 and registration number is 220404. Currently company belongs to the Industry of IT Consulting & Software. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 37.54 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.45 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for SecMark Consultancy is ₹132.45 as on Aug 06, 2026.
The SecMark Consultancy is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of SecMark Consultancy is ₹138.37 Cr as on Aug 06, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of SecMark Consultancy are ₹132.45 and ₹132.45.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which SecMark Consultancy stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of SecMark Consultancy is ₹147.00 and 52-week low of SecMark Consultancy is ₹85.85 as on Aug 06, 2026.
The SecMark Consultancy has shown returns of 7.81% over the past day, -1.49% for the past month, -4.71% over 3 months, 1.11% over 1 year, 15.48% across 3 years, and 30.65% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of SecMark Consultancy are 53.91 and 5.91 on Aug 06, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global