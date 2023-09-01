Follow Us

SECMARK CONSULTANCY LTD.

Sector : IT Consulting & Software | Smallcap | BSE
₹84.50 Closed
00
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

SecMark Consultancy Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹84.50₹84.50
₹84.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹65.00₹108.00
₹84.50
Open Price
₹84.50
Prev. Close
₹84.50
Volume
1,250

SecMark Consultancy Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R184.5
  • R284.5
  • R384.5
  • Pivot
    84.5
  • S184.5
  • S284.5
  • S384.5

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 595.0286.03
  • 1097.7285.34
  • 2092.0684.12
  • 5084.0384.26
  • 10069.7385.06
  • 20061.5481.5

SecMark Consultancy Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-2.875.616.96-11.981.5665.9565.95
-0.04-2.081.68-0.207.9150.5064.44
1.585.709.37-3.58-1.4657.83101.34
2.664.163.877.6528.0171.69126.14
1.482.252.156.391.3353.0879.42
3.496.536.7111.8316.92114.35199.35
3.177.319.478.8916.4868.5264.40
-2.08-0.964.0025.20-27.51380.26524.42
1.726.1123.2518.0916.07115.9495.13
-0.311.40-4.6717.46-19.23564.16403.17
8.2015.697.4013.4063.35477.41563.93
4.567.0114.5730.8033.3539.250.76
3.5512.3919.2926.5155.41187.62293.22
4.729.949.0342.28110.561,356.821,043.95
7.9317.3925.0480.27105.41343.67132.81
2.10-0.535.3435.0991.70351.26300.38
9.0622.2053.5690.6264.01212.6775.77
-2.79-18.8524.6546.4434.27344.702,286.70
3.968.7037.3785.50130.90208.4659.42
5.969.7121.7360.3521.30292.48178.16

SecMark Consultancy Ltd. Share Holdings

SecMark Consultancy Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Bonus
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Half Yearly Results
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingHalf Yearly Results
23 Aug, 2022Board MeetingBonus issue
25 May, 2022Board MeetingAudited & Half Yearly Results
12 Nov, 2021Board MeetingHalf Yearly Results

About SecMark Consultancy Ltd.

SecMark Consultancy Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/08/2011 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67190MH2011PLC220404 and registration number is 220404. Currently company belongs to the Industry of IT Consulting & Software. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 14.54 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.15 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Binod Chandra Maharana
    Chairman & Ind.Director
  • Mr. Jignesh Brijendra Mehta
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Sagar Mansukhbhai Thanki
    Executive Director & CFO
  • Ms. Priti Nigam Gandhi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Shardul Jashwantlal Shah
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Ravi Vijay Ramaiya
    Non Executive Director

FAQs on SecMark Consultancy Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of SecMark Consultancy Ltd.?

The market cap of SecMark Consultancy Ltd. is ₹87.63 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of SecMark Consultancy Ltd.?

P/E ratio of SecMark Consultancy Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of SecMark Consultancy Ltd. is 3.73 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of SecMark Consultancy Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for SecMark Consultancy Ltd. is ₹84.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of SecMark Consultancy Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which SecMark Consultancy Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of SecMark Consultancy Ltd. is ₹108.00 and 52-week low of SecMark Consultancy Ltd. is ₹65.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

