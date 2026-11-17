South Eastern Coalfields Limited (SECL), the second-largest coal-producing subsidiary of Coal India Limited, has filed its Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) for an initial public offering of up to 66.81 crore equity shares.

The proposed IPO is entirely an offer for sale (OFS), through which Coal India will sell up to 668,056,100 shares. SECL will not receive any proceeds from the transaction. The company produced 176.29 million tonnes of coal in FY26, accounting for 16.94% of India’s total coal production, and reported total income of Rs 34,897.62 crore and profit after tax of Rs 4,754.59 crore during the financial year.

The proposed shares have a face value of Rs 2 each and will be listed on the BSE Ltd. and National Stock Exchange of India The price band, issue dates and minimum bid lot are yet to be announced.

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SECL IPO details

According to the DRHP dated November 1, 2026, the proposed issue comprises an OFS of up to 668,056,100 equity shares by Coal India Limited, the promoter selling shareholder.

There is no fresh issue component in the proposed offering. Accordingly, the entire proceeds from the sale will go to Coal India Limited, while SECL will not receive funds from the transaction.

The company has a pre-offer paid-up equity share capital of 6,680,561,000 shares, which will remain unchanged after the offer. Each equity share carries a face value of Rs 2.

The offer will follow the book-building process under Regulation 6(1) of the SEBI ICDR Regulations, 2018. The final offer value will depend on the price determined through the book-building process.

SECL: Coal India to sell up to 66.81 crore shares

Coal India is offering up to 668,056,100 equity shares through the proposed OFS. Its weighted average cost of acquisition stands at Rs 1.02 per equity share, adjusted for the subdivision of shares, according to the DRHP.

The President of India, acting through the Ministry of Coal, Government of India, and Coal India Limited are identified as SECL’s promoters.

The proposed sale will reduce Coal India’s holding in the coal-producing subsidiary. However, the DRHP does not specify the final shareholding percentage following the offer.

Since the IPO does not contain a fresh issue, SECL will not receive capital through the public offering for mine development, infrastructure expenditure, debt repayment or other corporate requirements.

SECL’s coal production reached 176.29 million tonnes in FY26

Incorporated on November 28, 1985, SECL is engaged in coal mining and production across Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh. It operates across the Korba, Mand-Raigarh and Central India coalfields.

The company produced 176.29 million tonnes of coal in FY26, representing 16.94% of India’s total coal production. It is the second-largest coal-producing subsidiary of Coal India Limited.

As of September 30, 2026, SECL operated 53 producing mines across 13 operating areas. These comprised 19 opencast mines and 34 underground mines.

Its major mining operations include Gevra, Dipka and Kusmunda in the Korba coalfield. During FY26, these three mines collectively produced approximately 126 million tonnes of coal, accounting for 71.48% of SECL’s total production.

The company had geological coal resources of approximately 47.55 billion tonnes and audited coal reserves of 4.61 billion tonnes as of April 1, 2026.

SECL: Coal supply agreements and customer base

SECL primarily produces raw, unwashed non-coking coal across gross calorific value grades ranging from G3 to G16. Its coal supplies cater to electricity generation companies, captive power plants and non-power industries.

Its industrial customers include companies operating in the aluminium, cement, sponge iron and fertiliser sectors.

The company primarily generates revenue through long-term Fuel Supply Agreements (FSAs), alongside coal sales through e-auctions. Its customer base includes NTPC Limited, Adani Power Limited, Chhattisgarh State Power Generation Company Limited, Madhya Pradesh Power Generating Company Limited and Gujarat State Electricity Corporation Limited.

The company’s coal sampling and quality monitoring arrangements include the Coal Sampling Surveillance Portal, mechanical augers at selected dispatch locations and digital sampling systems. Its coal testing laboratories are NABL accredited.

Mechanised mining and coal evacuation infrastructure

SECL uses mechanised opencast and underground mining methods, supported by surface miners, continuous miners and heavy earth-moving equipment.

Surface miners accounted for 84.90% of the company’s total opencast coal production in FY26, compared with 71.68% in FY16. Production through continuous miners reached 8.06 million tonnes in FY26.

The company also operates infrastructure for coal handling and transportation, including coal handling plants, rapid-loading silos, railway sidings, merry-go-round systems and belt conveyors.

As of September 30, 2026, SECL had commissioned 11 First Mile Connectivity and Coal Handling Plant-Silo projects with an aggregate handling capacity of approximately 155.90 million tonnes per year. Another seven projects, with a combined capacity of 85 million tonnes per year, were under construction or planned.

SECL also has two railway subsidiaries, Chhattisgarh East Railway Limited and Chhattisgarh East-West Railway Limited, which are developing dedicated rail corridors to support coal transportation.

SECL financial performance

SECL reported total income of Rs 34,897.62 crore in FY26, compared with Rs 32,991.16 crore in FY25. Its profit after tax increased to Rs 4,754.59 crore from Rs 4,540.42 crore during the same period.

The company’s EBITDA stood at Rs 9,364.87 crore in FY26, against Rs 8,630.81 crore in FY25.

The restated consolidated financial information presents the following figures –

SECL: Tracking FY24-FY26 performance

(Rs crore) FY24 FY25 FY26 Total income 34,962.00 32,991.16 34,897.62 Profit after tax 6,930.77 4,540.42 4,754.59 EBITDA 10,670.75 8,630.81 9,364.87 Total assets 52,836.03 57,326.21 62,154.40 Net worth 14,563.50 17,070.45 20,303.26 Total borrowings 4,985.45 6,212.42 7,137.80

The company’s total income increased by 5.78% in FY26, while profit after tax rose by 4.72% over FY25. However, both total income and PAT remained below their FY24 levels.

SECL’s total assets increased to Rs 62,154.40 crore in FY26 from Rs 57,326.21 crore in FY25. Net worth also increased to Rs 20,303.26 crore from Rs 17,070.45 crore.

Total borrowings stood at Rs 7,137.80 crore at the end of FY26, compared with Rs 6,212.42 crore in the previous financial year.

For the six months ended September 30, 2026, the company reported total income of Rs 17,635.73 crore, PAT of Rs 2,174.35 crore and EBITDA of Rs 4,029.36 crore.

SECL IPO reservation details

The DRHP provides for reservations across qualified institutional buyers, non-institutional bidders and retail individual bidders.

Not more than 50% of the net offer will be available for allocation to Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs). Not less than 15% will be available for Non-Institutional Bidders (NIBs), while not less than 35% will be available for Retail Individual Bidders (RIBs).

The offer also includes an employee reservation portion and a shareholder reservation portion. Their final share quantities and percentages are yet to be specified in the DRHP.

The company may allocate up to 60% of the QIB portion to anchor participants, subject to the applicable SEBI regulations. The DRHP also provides for reservations within the anchor portion for domestic mutual funds, life insurance companies and pension funds.

Applications, other than those from anchor participants, will be made through the Application Supported by Blocked Amount (ASBA) mechanism, subject to the applicable application procedures.

SECL IPO: Book running lead managers and registrar

SECL has appointed four book-running lead managers for the proposed IPO. These include SBI Capital Markets Limited, ICICI Securities Limited, IDBI Capital Markets & Securities Limited and Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors Limited.

KFin Technologies Limited has been appointed as the registrar to the offer.

The DRHP does not yet disclose the price band, bidding dates, minimum bid lot or final monetary value of the offer. These details will be available through subsequent offer documents and announcements.

SECL IPO: No fresh issue

SECL’s proposed IPO will provide a route for Coal India Limited to sell up to 66.81 crore shares in its coal-producing subsidiary through an offer for sale. With coal production of 176.29 million tonnes in FY26, geological resources of approximately 47.55 billion tonnes and total income of Rs 34,897.62 crore, the company has a substantial operating base.

However, the proposed offering does not include a fresh issue, and SECL will not receive any proceeds from the share sale. The final offer price, bidding schedule and reservation quantities remain undisclosed in the DRHP dated November 1, 2026.