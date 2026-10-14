The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI)’s Secondary Market Advisory Committee (SMAC) is likely to meet on Thursday to discuss feedback on the closing auction session (CAS) framework. As per Financial Express sources, AMFI CEO will also be there as a representative of mutual fund houses.

The meeting comes after the newly introduced closing auction mechanism triggered concerns among market participants over closing-price movements and the use of auction-derived prices to settle futures and options contracts.

Why is SEBI reviewing the closing auction session?

The CAS was introduced for stocks in the futures and options (F&O) segment from August 3, 2026, to determine their official closing prices through a dedicated auction rather than relying solely on the volume-weighted average price (VWAP) of trades during the final 30 minutes of regular trading.

However, the change has raised questions about the sharp volatility in prices during the auction window and the effect of closing prices on derivatives contracts that expire on the same day.

Since the closing price can influence the settlement value of derivatives, changes to the calculation method can affect traders’ positions and final gains or losses. The feedback received by SEBI is expected to help the regulator assess the framework and consider possible adjustments.

What are the two options SEBI is considering for settlement prices?

In its consultation paper dated September 12, SEBI proposed two approaches to calculate settlement prices for index and single-stock derivatives on expiry days. The consultation process closed on October 3.

The first option is a blended VWAP method that combines trades from the final 15 minutes of continuous trading with those executed during the 10-minute closing auction session. The calculation would take into account the traded value across both periods.

The second option is to retain the existing continuous trading session (CTS)-only VWAP method as an interim arrangement for at least a year. A shift to the blended approach could then be considered after reviewing the experience.

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How does the closing auction session work?

Under CAS, eligible stocks move into a separate auction after regular trading ends. Investors submit buy and sell orders during a specified window, and the exchange determines a single price at which the maximum quantity of shares can be matched. This becomes the official closing price.

The process differs from the earlier method, which relied on the average price of trades during the final 30 minutes of continuous trading.

Key stages of the closing auction session

Stage Timing What happens Continuous trading ends 3:15 PM Regular trading in eligible stocks stops. Auction order collection 3:15–3:30 pm Investors place buy and sell orders. Price determination 3:30–3:35 pm The exchange determines the equilibrium price and confirms the close. Post-close session 3:50–4:00 pm Trades may take place at the confirmed closing price.

The auction process also includes an order-entry freeze intended to limit last-minute changes to orders. The reference price is anchored to the VWAP between 3 pm and 3:15 pm.