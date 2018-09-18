SEBI’s reform drive: Relief for FPIs from KYC circular soon, other key highlights from board meet

Earlier, this month, FPI-lobby groups raised concerns that the SEBI circular on KYC norms regarding FPI investments would lead to outflows of billion.

Allaying the concerns of FPIs and providing relief to the group, stock markets regulator SEBI said that revised circular on KYC norms for FPIs will be issued shortly. Notably, SEBI had initiated a public consultation process for finalising the new guidelines, after a high-powered panel suggested changes on several contentious proposals and more time for compliance. Earlier this month, FPI-lobby groups raised concerns that the SEBI circular on KYC norms regarding FPI investments would lead to outflows of $75 billion and lead to a further rupee plunge and stock market crash; the regulator responded saying that such a claim is irresponsible.

Earlier, SEBI had come out with a circular on April 10, that sought to identify and verify the “Beneficial Owner” of the FPIs to potentially curb the money-laundering and round tripping concerns. The circular barred NRIs, persons of Indian origin (PIO) and overseas citizens of India (OCI) from being “beneficial owners” or “in control” of foreign portfolio investors. We take a look at other key highlights from SEBI’s board meet-