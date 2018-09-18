SEBI’s reform drive: Relief for FPIs from KYC circular soon, other key highlights from board meet

Allaying the concerns of FPIs and providing relief to the group, stock markets regulator SEBI said that revised circular on KYC norms for FPIs will be issued shortly. Notably, SEBI had initiated a public consultation process for finalising the new guidelines, after a high-powered panel suggested changes on several contentious proposals and more time for compliance. Earlier this month, FPI-lobby groups raised concerns that the SEBI circular on KYC norms regarding FPI investments would lead to outflows of $75 billion and lead to a further rupee plunge and stock market crash; the regulator responded saying that such a claim is irresponsible.
Earlier, SEBI had come out with a circular on April 10, that sought to identify and verify the “Beneficial Owner” of the FPIs to potentially curb the money-laundering and round tripping concerns. The circular barred NRIs, persons of Indian origin (PIO) and overseas citizens of India (OCI) from being “beneficial owners” or “in control” of foreign portfolio investors. We take a look at other key highlights from SEBI’s board meet-
- FPIs will now be allowed to trade is commodity derivatives, except for sensitive commodities. “We have taken the first step to open commodities derivatives market to foreign investors,” SEBI Chairman Ajay Tyagi said.
- SEBI has also reduced the timeline for IPO listing for mutual fund companies from T+6 to T+3. The market regulator has also approved the use of UPI as payment mode under the IPO process, said SEBI Chairman Ajay Tyagi.
- The mutual fund industry will now have to adopt full trail model of commission, said Tyagi.
- While the mutual fund inflows have topped the Rs 25 lakh crore mark, the investors have not relaised the benefits of economies of scale, noted Tyagi. He said that SEBI has capped the expense ratio of active funds at 2%.
- Large corporates to raise 25% of incremental borrowings via the bond market. The bond market framework to come into effect from April 1, 2019.
- Prevention of insider trading norms to be amended for more clarity. Common application form introduced for foreign portfolio investors
