Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey on Friday said the regulator is working on developing longer-term futures and options (F&O) contracts in the equity derivatives market as part of its broader effort to strengthen the derivatives ecosystem.

Speaking at the ET Now Market Summit in Mumbai, Pandey said deepening the cash market remains a priority for Sebi. The regulator is reviewing the lending, borrowing and short-selling framework to improve inter-linkages between the cash and derivatives markets and enhance liquidity.

Pandey also highlighted other areas under review, including the delisting framework, with the aim of ensuring a fair entry and exit mechanism for investors in the capital markets.

On market volatility, the Sebi chief said fluctuations cannot be wished away during challenging periods and must instead be managed. He said the true test of markets lies in their ability to absorb shocks while protecting investors.

Calling Indian capital markets resilient, Pandey cited higher systematic investment plan (SIP) registrations compared with discontinuations and the IPO pipeline of around ₹1.5 lakh crore as indicators of investor confidence.

Highlighting the role of independent directors in corporate governance, Pandey urged them to actively participate in board discussions on emerging issues such as artificial intelligence (AI), cybersecurity, environmental, social and governance (ESG) concerns, research and development, and rapid technological changes.

He said AI is a key focus area for the regulator and Sebi will issue detailed guidelines on the responsible use of AI in capital markets. While AI can improve market surveillance, risk assessment, fraud detection and investor services, Pandey flagged concerns around data protection, cybersecurity and accountability.

Pandey added that Sebi is reviewing the NSE Innovators Growth Platform to help strategic sectors such as AI, semiconductors, clean energy, biotechnology, advanced materials and defence technology access long-term capital more effectively.

The regulator is also working with other authorities to simplify the KYC process for non-resident Indians (NRIs) to improve foreign investor access to Indian markets.

Concluding his remarks, Pandey said markets will continue to face challenges and advised investors to “invest with a plan, understand the risk, diversify and stay disciplined.”