Sebi unveils consultation paper on grievance redressal

By Siddhant Mishra

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has published a consultation paper with respect to redressal of investor grievances. In order to enhance protection of investors’ interests, the regulator proposes to strengthen grievance redressal by leveraging the online dispute resolution mechanisms.

At present, an investor with grievance can approach the intermediary concerned, market infrastructure institutions (MIIs) or SCORES (Sebi Complaints Redressal System), and in the case of an unsatisfactory resolution, could opt for an MII-administered mediation/arbitration for specific intermediaries.

To streamline the arbitration process, Sebi intends to make it more effective by recommending that these be conducted online, on an end-to-end basis, using the capacity and tech of other online dispute resolution institutions.

In addition, it plans to extend the modified MII-administered mediation mechanism to all specified securities market intermediaries. It says this will make the redressal mechanism more simplified and streamlined for investors.

Sebi has sought comments from the public on the same, with the last date for submission of inputs being January 9, 2023.