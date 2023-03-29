scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
MUST READ
Pause slide

Sebi to put in place framework to prevent frauds by stock brokers

The watchdog has approved a regulatory framework to allow private equity funds to become sponsors of mutual funds, a move that will help further deepen the mutual fund industry.

Written by PTI
Sebi, Stocks, Markets, stock brokers, Market regulator, Investment
Sebi said it has decided to end the practice of individuals having permanent seats at boards of listed companies.

Markets regulator Sebi on Wednesday approved a slew of proposals, including ending the practice of individuals holding permanent directorship at boards of listed companies and putting in place a framework to prevent frauds by stock brokers.

The proposals were cleared by the board of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) during its meeting here on Wednesday.

Also Read

The watchdog has approved a regulatory framework to allow private equity funds to become sponsors of mutual funds, a move that will help further deepen the mutual fund industry.

Also Read

Besides, the regulator has given its nod for norms for Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) disclosures by listed companies.

Also Read

According to a release issued after the board meeting, Sebi said it has decided to end the practice of individuals having permanent seats at boards of listed companies. The move is part of efforts to further boost the corporate governance ecosystem.

Among other measures, the regulator will put in place a formal mechanism to prevent frauds and market abuse by stock brokers.

Further, Sebi will introduce fund-blocking facility for secondary market transactions like being done for Initial Public Offerings (IPOs). The measure is aimed at safeguarding investors’ money from misuse by stock brokers.

More Stories on
Markets
Sebi

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 29-03-2023 at 18:56 IST

Stock Market