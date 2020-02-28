Create framework to timely detect stress: Sebi to mutual fund industry

Mutual funds being one of the major institutional investors should play an important role in corporate governance, Sebi said.

MARKETS REGULATOR Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has urged the mutual fund (MF) industry to create a framework which can help detect stress in a timely manner and build adequate liquidity buffer in debt funds. In September last year, the markets regulator had announced liquid funds to hold at least 20% of its net assets in liquid assets. Speaking at the CII Mutual Fund Summit in Mumbai, Sebi whole-time member G Mahalingam said they have already bought liquidity buffers in liquid and overnight funds.

“Now, this is the regulatory nudge which is coming from the regulator. But what would wish is that the industry itself to gauge what is going to be the liquidity demands in a stressed scenario and is able to build up the liquidity buffer by building up a ladder of liquidity maturities,” he said. In September last year, Sebi had mandated that liquid funds shall hold at least 20% of its net assets in liquid assets.It had also stated that liquid funds and overnight funds shall not park

funds pending deployment in short term deposits of scheduled commercial banks.

Mutual funds being one of the major institutional investors should play an important role in corporate governance, Sebi said. There are 12% abstention by the MF industry in the voting process of a company resolutions.“ I would first say that this 12% should be reduced to single digit, and over the period of about next three to four years, it should come closer to 1- 2%,” Mahalingamadded.He also said the mutual fund industry should play a constructive role in corporate governance. In the last one year, credit risk funds have seen outflows following defaults and credit downgradesandtheMFindustry should not only talk about returns but also explain investor’s risks in credit funds,

Sebi said.

“I’m clearly the industry asked needs to ask a question to itself, how do I sell the credit funds? I think it is the bounden duty of the industry and the distributor’s to bring forth clearly this risk into perspective, so that the retail investor does take a calculated call,” Mahalingam added. With interest rates unlikely to inch upwards, investors will continue to come towards the mutual fund industry in search of an alpha and it is going to be a demanding factor.